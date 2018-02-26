Sunday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
Kazmir, Sims (2), Fried (4), Biddle (4), Jackson (6), Pfeifer (6), McCreery (8), and Marlette, Contreras; Scherzer, Kelley (3), Voth (4), Cordero (5), Vargas (6), Adams (7), Solis (8), Goforth (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Sims 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Franco; Wieters.
___
|Baltimore
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|2
|Boston
|100
|032
|01x—7
|10
|0
Ynoa, Aquino (3), Mesa (5), Gonzalez (5), Garner (7), Kelly (8), Teague (8), and Wynns, Perez; Johnson, Kelly (3), Barnes (4), Smith (5), Scott (6), Walden (7), Ball (9), and Swihart, Hernandez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Mesa 0-1. HRs_Swihart, Barfield.
___
|Houston
|420
|010
|000—7
|14
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|300
|000—3
|11
|0
Cole, Boshers (3), Dorris (4), Sneed (5), Ramsey (7), Emanuel (8), Guduan (9), and Federowicz, Stassi; Mikolas, Mayers (2), Poncedeleon (5), Mendoza (7), Motte (8), Guilmet (9), and Molina, Knizner. W_Cole 1-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. HRs_Tucker; Pham, Molina.
___
|New York Yankees
|300
|102
|020—8
|12
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|300
|000—3
|4
|2
Montgomery, Sheffield (3), LeBlanc (4), Coshow (7), Espinal (8), Gallegos (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Nola, Hutchison (3), Anderson (5), Neris (7), Garcia (8), Dominguez (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Montgomery 1-0. L_Nola 0-1. HRs_Franco.
___
|Pittsburgh
|030
|000
|131—8
|9
|1
|Detroit (ss)
|020
|000
|600—8
|11
|1
Glasnow, Smoker (3), Schugel (4), Jones (4), Santana (5), Sadler (6), Stilson (7), Scioneaux (7), Magnifico (8), Garcia (9), and Stallings, Kelley; Lewicki, Ravenelle (2), Bell (3), Greene (5), VerHagen (6), Faedo (7), Funkhouser (8), Perez (8), Reininger (9), and Norris, Pena, Greiner. HRs_Reyes, Kramer; Espinal, Castellanos, Krizan.
___
|Tampa Bay
|000
|121
|000—4
|8
|2
|Minnesota
|000
|400
|10x—5
|7
|0
Snell, Hu (3), Jennings (4), Fierro (4), Scribner (5), Venters (6), Schultz (7), Alaniz (8), and Ramos; Gibson, Reed (3), Pressly (4), Crosby (4), Kohn (5), Jaye (6), Littell (8), and Castro, Pacheco. W_Jaye 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Littell. HRs_Cron; Garver.
___
|Detroit (ss)
|0—6
|10
|0
|Toronto
|—3
|5
|1
Boyd, Jimenez (3), Farmer (4), Jimenez (5), Burgos (6), Castro (7), Saupold (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Happ, Sanchez (2), Tepera (3), Loup (4), Cruz (5), Pannone (6), Harris (7), Case (8), McClelland (9), Isaacs (9), and Martin, McGuire. HRs_Adduci; Ngoepe.
___
|Miami
|000
|110
|100—3
|6
|1
|New York Mets
|230
|050
|00x—10
|16
|0
Cloyd, Del Pozo (2), Nicolino (3), Gallen (5), Meyer (6), Lopez (7), and Nola, Holaday; Gsellman, Familia (3), Blevins (4), Sewald (5), Ramos (6), Swarzak (7), Montero (8), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton, Nido. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Cloyd 0-1. HRs_Dietrich, Wallach; Cespedes, Lobaton.
___
|Chicago Cubs
|120
|601
|020—12
|16
|1
|San Francisco
|041
|020
|012—10
|15
|1
Tseng, Camarena (2), Rosario (3), Simmons (5), Hedges (6), Perakslis (8), Pugliese (9), and Gimenez, Solis; Bumgarner, Halstead (2), Johnson (3), Rodriguez (4), Kelly (4), Dominguez (6), Johnson (7), Gage (8), Rogers (9), and Posey, Garcia. W_Rosario 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. HRs_Happ; Duggar.
___
|Cincinnati (ss)
|220
|000
|010—5
|7
|0
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|530
|00x—8
|10
|0
Castillo, Worley (3), Peralta (4), Astin (5), Brice (6), Garrett (7), and Turner, Tromp; Guerrero, Scahill (3), Minaya (5), Stephens (6), Ynoa (8), Walsh (9), and Collins, Zavala. W_Scahill 1-0. L_Worley 0-1. Sv_Walsh. HRs_Suarez, Aquino; Davidson.
___
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|001—2
|9
|0
|Cincinnati (ss)
|000
|002
|000—2
|7
|0
Bauer, McAllister (3), Fife (4), Martin (6), Claiborne (7), Head (8), Angulo (9), and Gomes; Bailey, Hernandez (3), Hughes (4), Quackenbush (5), Lopez (6), Mantiply (8), Rowen (9), and Barnhart, Hudson. HRs_Kipnis.
___
|Colorado
|000
|000
|200—2
|7
|0
|Texas
|001
|002
|10x—4
|7
|1
Bettis, Senzatela (3), Oberg (5), Lambert (6), Pounders (7), McGough (8), and Wolters, Nunez; Bush, Rodriguez (3), Goeddel (4), Espino (5), Hurlbut (7), Loewen (9), and Chirinos, Trevino, Ohlman. W_Rodriguez 1-0. L_Senzatela 0-1. Sv_Loewen.
___
|Kansas City
|001
|001
|101—4
|8
|0
|Oakland
|000
|300
|010—4
|9
|1
Oaks, Fillmyer (3), Newberry (4), Machado (5), Griffin (7), Staumont (8), and Morin, Dini; Puk, Hendriks (3), Buchter (4), Wahl (5), Trivino (6), Martin (7), Finnegan (8), Healy (9), and Garneau, Taylor. HRs_Smolinski.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|1
|Seattle
|001
|010
|00x—2
|5
|1
Kershaw, Koehler (2), Alexander (3), Baez (4), Stewart (5), Lowe (6), DeFratus (7), and Grandal, Smith; Gonzales, Nicasio (3), Diaz (4), Whalen (5), Bradford (7), Moll (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch. W_Nicasio 1-0. L_Alexander 0-1. Sv_Moll.
___
|Milwaukee
|020
|001
|200—5
|12
|0
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|1
Chacin, Gallardo (2), Miley (3), Peralta (5), Dillard (6), Archer (7), Ramirez (8), Beckman (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Greinke, Acevedo (2), Suarez (3), Medlen (5), Buchanan (7), McFarland (9), and Mathis, Perez. W_Chacin 1-0. L_Greinke 0-1. HRs_Choi; Walker.
___
|San Diego
|010
|000
|000—1
|4
|1
|Los Angeles Angels
|002
|000
|00x—2
|5
|0
Mitchell, Maton (3), Brewer (4), McGrath (5), Wieck (6), Castillo (7), Wingenter (8), and Hedges, Lopez; Richards, Lamb (3), Bard (5), Scribner (6), Hofacket (7), Krol (8), Pena (9), and Rivera, Perez, Briceno. W_Lamb 1-0. L_Maton 0-1. Sv_Pena. HRs_Hedges.
___