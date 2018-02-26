WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--ENGLISH LEAGUE CUP FINAL

LONDON — Manchester City's old guard combined to give manager Pep Guardiola his first English trophy with a 3-0 victory over Arsenal in the League Cup final on Sunday. Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva scored the goals that demonstrated the enduring value of the veterans. By Rob Harris. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Manchester City completed part one of a possible treble, winning the League Cup in style against a defensively absent-minded Arsenal. In the Premier League, Manchester United came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1, and Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0. By Frank Griffiths. SENT: 880 words, photos.

OLY--OOHS AND UGHS

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea — Wind, snow, ice or shine, the Winter Games had its share of golden moments that will forever be etched in Olympic lore. The AP takes a look at the oohs and ughs of the Pyeongchang Games. By Dennis Waszak Jr. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

SOC--MAN UNITED-CHELSEA

MANCHESTER, England — Romelu Lukaku ended his scoring drought against the Premier League's top teams before setting up the second-half winner for Jesse Lingard as Manchester United came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 and reclaim second place on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 410 words, photos.

SOC--MAN CITY-GUARDIOLA-CATALONIA

LONDON — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola used the platform provided by his first cup success with the English Premier League team on Sunday to criticize the imprisonment of pro-independence Catalan politicians. By Rob Harris. SENT: 450 words, photos.

SOC--MOURINHO VS CONTE

MANCHESTER, England — With two frosty handshakes, Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte seemingly drew a line under a feud that had become one of the most entertaining subplots of the Premier League season. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--CRYSTAL PALACE-TOTTENHAM

LONDON — Harry Kane atoned for two surprising misses by heading in a late winner as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to stay firmly in the hunt for Champions League qualification. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Atletico Madrid is making it clear that it won't let up in its pursuit of Spanish league leader Barcelona. Atletico routed Sevilla 5-2 with a hat trick by Antoine Griezmann. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 770 words.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — AC Milan's youth academy graduates, Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria, each scored in a convincing 2-0 win at Roma on Sunday that puts the once crisis-ridden Rossoneri within striking distance of the Champions League spots. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 780 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Neymar went off on a stretcher after twisting his right ankle late in league leader Paris Saint-Germain's 3-0 home win against third-place Marseille on Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 680 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Cologne showed signs of life in its fight to avoid Bundesliga relegation on Sunday, coming from behind to beat Leipzig 2-1 away. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CAR--F1-TESTING

MADRID — Formula One teams will finally take their 2018 cars to the track when preseason testing begins Monday in Spain, with Mercedes and Ferrari promising significant improvements to try to keep running up front. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 730 words, photos.

GLF--HONDA CLASSIC

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Florida — Justin Thomas nearly holed a wedge that got him into a playoff, and then hit 3-wood over the water and onto the 18th green for a two-putt birdie to beat Luke List on the first extra hole Sunday to win the Honda Classic. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 690 words, photos.

GLF--QATAR MASTERS

DOHA, Qatar — Eddie Pepperell survived a tense finish to win the Qatar Masters at the Doha Golf Club on Sunday for his first European Tour title. SENT: 450 words.

RGU--SCOTLAND-ENGLAND SCUFFLE

EDINBURGH, Scotland — England and Scotland will have to explain the players' scuffle in the tunnel before their Six Nations rugby match at Murrayfield on Saturday. SENT: 150 words, photo.

TEN--OPEN 13

MARSEILLE, France — Big-serving Karen Khachanov secured the second ATP title of his career after beating Lucas Pouille 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the Open 13 final on Sunday. SENT: 360 words, photos.

TEN--RIO OPEN

RIO DE JANEIRO — Argentina's Diego Schwartzman beat Spain's Fernando Verdasco 6-2, 6-4 on Sunday to win the Rio Open for his second career title. SENT: 110 words, photo.

TEN--DELRAY BEACH

DELRAY BEACH, Florida — Frances Tiafoe won the Delray Beach Open, with father Frances Sr. watching, on Sunday for his first ATP Tour title. By Sandra Harwitt. SENT: 450 words, photos.

