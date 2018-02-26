Portuguese leader Porto routs Portimonense 5-1

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Moussa Marega scored two goals as Porto routed Portimonense 5-1 to open a five-point lead over Benfica in the Portuguese league on Sunday.

Otavio, Tiquinho Soares and Yacine Brahimi also scored for the visitors, while Lucas Possignolo netted the lone goal for Portimonense in the closing minutes.

Defending champion Benfica had moved within two points of Porto on Saturday as forward Jonas scored two late goals in a 3-1 comeback win at Pacos Ferreira.

Third-place Sporting Lisbon, three points behind Benfica, hosts Moreirense on Monday.