Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/26 07:16
Atlanta 100 010 010—3 5 1
Washington 020 205 00x—9 12 1

Kazmir, Sims (2), Fried (4), Biddle (4), Jackson (6), Pfeifer (6), McCreery (8), and Marlette, Contreras; Scherzer, Kelley (3), Voth (4), Cordero (5), Vargas (6), Adams (7), Solis (8), Goforth (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Sims 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Franco; Wieters.

Baltimore 000 010 000—1 4 2
Boston 100 032 01x—7 10 0

Ynoa, Aquino (3), Mesa (5), Gonzalez (5), Garner (7), Kelly (8), Teague (8), and Wynns, Perez; Johnson, Kelly (3), Barnes (4), Smith (5), Scott (6), Walden (7), Ball (9), and Swihart, Hernandez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Mesa 0-1. HRs_Swihart, Barfield.

Houston 420 010 000—7 14 0
St. Louis 000 300 000—3 11 0

Cole, Boshers (3), Dorris (4), Sneed (5), Ramsey (7), Emanuel (8), Guduan (9), and Federowicz, Stassi; Mikolas, Mayers (2), Poncedeleon (5), Mendoza (7), Motte (8), Guilmet (9), and Molina, Knizner. W_Cole 1-0. L_Mikolas 0-1. HRs_Tucker; Pham, Molina.

New York Yankees 300 102 020—8 12 0
Philadelphia 000 300 000—3 4 2

Montgomery, Sheffield (3), LeBlanc (4), Coshow (7), Espinal (8), Gallegos (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Nola, Hutchison (3), Anderson (5), Neris (7), Garcia (8), Dominguez (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Montgomery 1-0. L_Nola 0-1. HRs_Franco.

Pittsburgh 030 000 131—8 9 1
Detroit (ss) 020 000 600—8 11 1

Glasnow, Smoker (3), Schugel (4), Jones (4), Santana (5), Sadler (6), Stilson (7), Scioneaux (7), Magnifico (8), Garcia (9), and Stallings, Kelley; Lewicki, Ravenelle (2), Bell (3), Greene (5), VerHagen (6), Faedo (7), Funkhouser (8), Perez (8), Reininger (9), and Norris, Pena, Greiner. HRs_Reyes, Kramer; Espinal, Castellanos, Krizan.

Tampa Bay 000 121 000—4 8 2
Minnesota 000 400 10x—5 7 0

Snell, Hu (3), Jennings (4), Fierro (4), Scribner (5), Venters (6), Schultz (7), Alaniz (8), and Ramos; Gibson, Reed (3), Pressly (4), Crosby (4), Kohn (5), Jaye (6), Littell (8), and Castro, Pacheco. W_Jaye 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Littell. HRs_Cron; Garver.

Detroit (ss) 0—6 10 0
Toronto —3 5 1

Boyd, Jimenez (3), Farmer (4), Jimenez (5), Burgos (6), Castro (7), Saupold (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Happ, Sanchez (2), Tepera (3), Loup (4), Cruz (5), Pannone (6), Harris (7), Case (8), McClelland (9), Isaacs (9), and Martin, McGuire. HRs_Adduci; Ngoepe.

Miami 000 110 100—3 6 1
New York Mets 230 050 00x—10 16 0

Cloyd, Del Pozo (2), Nicolino (3), Gallen (5), Meyer (6), Lopez (7), and Nola, Holaday; Gsellman, Familia (3), Blevins (4), Sewald (5), Ramos (6), Swarzak (7), Montero (8), and d'Arnaud, Lobaton, Nido. W_Gsellman 1-0. L_Cloyd 0-1. HRs_Dietrich, Wallach; Cespedes, Lobaton.

Cincinnati (ss) 220 000 010—5 7 0
Chicago White Sox 000 530 00x—8 10 0

Castillo, Worley (3), Peralta (4), Astin (5), Brice (6), Garrett (7), and Turner, Tromp; Guerrero, Scahill (3), Minaya (5), Stephens (6), Ynoa (8), Walsh (9), and Collins, Zavala. W_Scahill 1-0. L_Worley 0-1. Sv_Walsh. HRs_Suarez, Aquino; Davidson.

Cleveland 001 000 001—2 9 0
Cincinnati (ss) 000 002 000—2 7 0

Bauer, McAllister (3), Fife (4), Martin (6), Claiborne (7), Head (8), Angulo (9), and Gomes; Bailey, Hernandez (3), Hughes (4), Quackenbush (5), Lopez (6), Mantiply (8), Rowen (9), and Barnhart, Hudson. HRs_Kipnis.

Colorado 000—2 2 0
Texas 001—4 1 0

Bettis, Senzatela (3), and Wolters; Bush, Rodriguez (3), and Chirinos.

Kansas City 001 001 101 x—4 8 0
Oakland 000 300 010 x—4 9 1

Oaks, Fillmyer (3), Newberry (4), Machado (5), Griffin (7), Staumont (8), and Morin, Dini; Puk, Hendriks (3), Buchter (4), Wahl (5), Trivino (6), Martin (7), Finnegan (8), Healy (9), and Garneau, Taylor. HRs_Smolinski.

Los Angeles Dodgers 000 000 000—0 2 1
Seattle 001 010 00x—2 5 1

Kershaw, Koehler (2), Alexander (3), Baez (4), Stewart (5), Lowe (6), DeFratus (7), and Grandal, Smith; Gonzales, Nicasio (3), Diaz (4), Whalen (5), Bradford (7), Moll (9), and Zunino, Gosewisch. W_Nicasio 1-0. L_Alexander 0-1. Sv_Moll.

Milwaukee 020 001 200—5 12 0
Arizona 000 001 000—1 7 1

Chacin, Gallardo (2), Miley (3), Peralta (5), Dillard (6), Archer (7), Ramirez (8), Beckman (9), and Bandy, Bethancourt; Greinke, Acevedo (2), Suarez (3), Medlen (5), Buchanan (7), McFarland (9), and Mathis, Perez. W_Chacin 1-0. L_Greinke 0-1. HRs_Choi; Walker.

San Diego 010 000 000—1 4 1
Los Angeles Angels 002 000 00x—2 5 0

Mitchell, Maton (3), Brewer (4), McGrath (5), Wieck (6), Castillo (7), Wingenter (8), and Hedges, Lopez; Richards, Lamb (3), Bard (5), Scribner (6), Hofacket (7), Krol (8), Pena (9), and Rivera, Perez, Briceno. W_Lamb 1-0. L_Maton 0-1. Sv_Pena. HRs_Hedges.

