Thomas delivers clutch moments to win Honda in playoff

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas nearly holed a wedge that got him into a playoff, and then hit 3-wood over the water and onto the green to beat Luke List in a sudden-death playoff Sunday in the Honda Classic.
Thomas closed with a 2-under 68 and won for the second time this season. He also won in a playoff at the CJ Cup in South Korea last fall.
List was going for his first PGA Tour victory. He put the pressure on Thomas by reaching the par-5 18th in two in regulation, two-putting for birdie and a 69. But he missed the fairway in the playoff and made par.
Tiger Woods was briefly within three shots of the lead on the front nine. He closed with a 70 and finished 12th.