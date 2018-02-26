Holiday helps Pelicans edge Bucks 123-121 in OT

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 28 of his season-high 36 points after halftime to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 123-121 overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Holiday added nine rebounds and six assists for New Orleans, which held on for its season-high fifth win in a row when Jason Terry's 3-pointer was ruled after the buzzer.

Anthony Davis, who entered the game as the league's third-leading scorer (27.7 ppg), added 27 points and 13 rebounds.

The Pelicans trailed by 18 early in the second half but outscored Milwaukee 38-19 in the third quarter.

Khris Middleton scored 25 points for the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, the No. 2 scorer in the NBA (27.8) and Eric Bledsoe each added 20, but the Bucks lost for only the fourth time in the last 14 games and fell to 9-26 all-time against New Orleans.

Rajon Rondo came up with the play of the game by draining a 3-pointer from the right wing as the 24-second clock was about to expire to give the Pelicans a 123-119 lead with 1:25 remaining in overtime.

Middleton trimmed the margin to 123-121 with 1:09 left and had a shot to tie but his 15-footer was blocked by Nikola Mirotic with 34 seconds left.

Milwaukee would get one final chance. Antetokounmpo drove along the right side and tried to hit a fadeaway jumper from the baseline. The ball bounced off the rim and went to Terry in the left corner, but his made 3-pointer came well after the buzzer sounded.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Ian Clark finished with six points after scoring a season-high 21 against Miami on Friday. . New Orleans is 6-5 since DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending Achilles tendon injury. . The Pelicans are 18-7 against the East, including 10-4 on the road.

Bucks: During player introductions, the public address announcer accidently told the crowd Thon Maker was starting when John Henson actually did. . This was Milwaukee's fifth game on Sunday but first one at home.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Host Phoenix on Monday.

Bucks: Hosts Washington on Tuesday.

