BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Colon 1, Gimnasia 0
|Friday's Matches
Huracan 1, Estudiantes 0
Olimpo 2, Arsenal 1
|Saturday's Matches
Godoy Cruz 1, Racing Club 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Patronato Parana 0
Lanus 1, Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, River Plate 0
|Sunday's Matches
Atletico Tucuman 0, Tigre 0
CA Chacarita Juniors 0, Belgrano 1
Independiente 1, Banfield 0
Boca Juniors vs. San Martin
Santa Fe vs. Colon
|Monday's Matches
Newell's vs. Temperley
Talleres vs. Argentinos Jrs