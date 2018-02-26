  1. Home
Sunday's Major League Linescore

Atlanta 100 010 010—3 5 1
Washington 020 205 00x—9 12 1

Kazmir, Sims (2), Fried (4), Biddle (4), Jackson (6), Pfeifer (6), McCreery (8), and Marlette, Contreras; Scherzer, Kelley (3), Voth (4), Cordero (5), Vargas (6), Adams (7), Solis (8), Goforth (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Sims 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Franco; Wieters.

___

Baltimore 000 010 000—1 4 2
Boston 100 032 01x—7 10 0

Ynoa, Aquino (3), Mesa (5), Gonzalez (5), Garner (7), Kelly (8), Teague (8), and Wynns, Perez; Johnson, Kelly (3), Barnes (4), Smith (5), Scott (6), Walden (7), Ball (9), and Swihart, Hernandez. W_Smith 1-0. L_Mesa 0-1. HRs_Swihart, Barfield.

___

Houston 420 010 000—7 14 0
St. Louis 000 300 000—3 11 0

Cole, Boshers (3), Dorris (4), Sneed (5), Ramsey (7), Emanuel (8), Guduan (9), and Federowicz, Stassi; Mikolas, Mayers (2), Poncedeleon (5), Mendoza (7), Motte (8), Guilmet (9), and Molina, Knizner. HRs_Tucker; Pham, Molina.

___

New York Yankees 300 102 020—8 12 0
Philadelphia 000 300 000—3 4 2

Montgomery, Sheffield (3), LeBlanc (4), Coshow (7), Espinal (8), Gallegos (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Nola, Hutchison (3), Anderson (5), Neris (7), Garcia (8), Dominguez (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Montgomery 1-0. L_Nola 0-1. HRs_Franco.

___

Pittsburgh 030 000 131—8 9 1
Detroit (ss) 020 000 60—8 11 1

Glasnow, Smoker (3), Schugel (4), Jones (4), Santana (5), Sadler (6), Stilson (7), Scioneaux (7), Magnifico (8), Garcia (9), and Stallings, Kelley; Lewicki, Ravenelle (2), Bell (3), Greene (5), VerHagen (6), Faedo (7), Funkhouser (8), Perez (8), Reininger (9), and Norris, Pena, Greiner. HRs_Reyes, Kramer; Espinal, Castellanos, Krizan.

___

Tampa Bay 000 121 000—4 8 2
Minnesota 000 400 10x—5 7 0

Snell, Hu (3), Jennings (4), Fierro (4), Scribner (5), Venters (6), Schultz (7), Alaniz (8), and Ramos; Gibson, Reed (3), Pressly (4), Crosby (4), Kohn (5), Jaye (6), Littell (8), and Castro, Pacheco. W_Jaye 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Littell. HRs_Cron; Garver.

___

Detroit (ss) 0—6 10 0
Toronto —3 5 1

Boyd, Jimenez (3), Farmer (4), Jimenez (5), Burgos (6), Castro (7), Saupold (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Happ, Sanchez (2), Tepera (3), Loup (4), Cruz (5), Pannone (6), Harris (7), Case (8), McClelland (9), Isaacs (9), and Martin, McGuire. HRs_Adduci; Ngoepe.

___