  1. Home
  2. World

Sunday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/26 05:16
Atlanta 100 010 010—3 5 1
Washington 020 205 00x—9 12 1

Kazmir, Sims (2), Fried (4), Biddle (4), Jackson (6), Pfeifer (6), McCreery (8), and Marlette, Contreras; Scherzer, Kelley (3), Voth (4), Cordero (5), Vargas (6), Adams (7), Solis (8), Goforth (9), and Wieters, Kieboom. W_Scherzer 1-0. L_Sims 0-1. HRs_Swanson, Franco; Wieters.

___

New York Yankees 300 102 020—8 12 0
Philadelphia 000 300 000—3 4 2

Montgomery, Sheffield (3), LeBlanc (4), Coshow (7), Espinal (8), Gallegos (9), and Romine, Higashioka; Nola, Hutchison (3), Anderson (5), Neris (7), Garcia (8), Dominguez (9), and Knapp, Rupp. W_Montgomery 1-0. L_Nola 0-1. HRs_Franco.

___

Tampa Bay 000 121 000—4 8 2
Minnesota 000 400 10x—5 7 0

Snell, Hu (3), Jennings (4), Fierro (4), Scribner (5), Venters (6), Schultz (7), Alaniz (8), and Ramos; Gibson, Reed (3), Pressly (4), Crosby (4), Kohn (5), Jaye (6), Littell (8), and Castro, Pacheco. W_Jaye 1-0. L_Schultz 0-1. Sv_Littell. HRs_Cron; Garver.

___

Detroit (ss) 020 001 102—6 10 0
Toronto 010 000 020—3 5 1

Boyd, Jimenez (3), Farmer (4), Jimenez (5), Burgos (6), Castro (7), Saupold (8), and Hicks, Rogers; Happ, Sanchez (2), Tepera (3), Loup (4), Cruz (5), Pannone (6), Harris (7), Case (8), McClelland (9), Isaacs (9), and Martin, McGuire. W_Boyd 1-0. L_Sanchez 0-1. Sv_Saupold. HRs_Adduci; Ngoepe.

___