English League Cup Champions

1961_Aston Villa
1962_Norwich
1963_Birmingham
1964_Leicester
1965_Chelsea
1966_West Bromwich Albion
1967_Queen's Park Rangers
1968_Leeds
1969_Swindon
1970_Manchester City
1971_Tottenham
1972_Stoke City
1973_Tottenham
1974_Wolverhampton Wanderers
1975_Aston Villa
1976_Manchester City
1977_Aston Villa
1978_Nottingham Forest
1979_Nottingham Forest
1980_Wolverhampton Wanderers
1981_Liverpool
1982_Liverpool
1983_Liverpool
1984_Liverpool
1985_Norwich City
1986_Oxford United
1987_Arsenal
1988_Luton
1989_Nottingham Forest
1990_Nottingham Forest
1991_Sheffield Wednesday
1992_Manchester United
1993_Arsenal
1994_Aston Villa
1995_Liverpool
1996_Aston Villa
1997_Leicester
1998_Chelsea
1999_Tottenham
2000_Leicester
2001_Liverpool
2002_Blackburn
2003_Liverpool
2004_Middlesbrough
2005_Chelsea
2006_Manchester United
2007_Chelsea
2008_Tottenham
2009_Manchester United
2010_Manchester United
2011_Birmingham
2012_Liverpool
2013_Swansea
2014_Manchester City
2015_Chelsea
2016_Manchester City
2017_Manchester United
2018_Manchester City