|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|62
|42
|17
|3
|87
|223
|167
|Toronto
|64
|39
|20
|5
|83
|213
|178
|Boston
|59
|37
|14
|8
|82
|194
|146
|Washington
|62
|35
|20
|7
|77
|194
|184
|Philadelphia
|62
|33
|19
|10
|76
|188
|178
|Pittsburgh
|63
|36
|23
|4
|76
|206
|187
|New Jersey
|62
|32
|22
|8
|72
|185
|188
|Columbus
|62
|31
|26
|5
|67
|163
|174
|N.Y. Islanders
|63
|29
|27
|7
|65
|207
|225
|Carolina
|62
|27
|25
|10
|64
|164
|189
|Florida
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|175
|193
|Detroit
|61
|25
|26
|10
|60
|162
|181
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|27
|30
|5
|59
|175
|198
|Montreal
|61
|23
|29
|9
|55
|157
|193
|Ottawa
|61
|21
|30
|10
|52
|166
|216
|Buffalo
|62
|18
|33
|11
|47
|147
|205
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|61
|41
|16
|4
|86
|215
|166
|Nashville
|61
|38
|14
|9
|85
|196
|155
|Winnipeg
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|208
|164
|Minnesota
|61
|34
|20
|7
|75
|185
|172
|Dallas
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|184
|164
|San Jose
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|180
|173
|Calgary
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|182
|185
|Anaheim
|63
|31
|21
|11
|73
|171
|172
|St. Louis
|63
|34
|25
|4
|72
|173
|164
|Los Angeles
|62
|33
|24
|5
|71
|177
|155
|Colorado
|61
|32
|24
|5
|69
|187
|185
|Chicago
|63
|27
|28
|8
|62
|178
|179
|Edmonton
|61
|26
|31
|4
|56
|171
|199
|Vancouver
|61
|23
|31
|7
|53
|164
|200
|Arizona
|61
|18
|33
|10
|46
|147
|202
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 3
Calgary 5, Colorado 1
Florida 6, Pittsburgh 5
New Jersey 2, N.Y. Islanders 1
Detroit 3, Carolina 1
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 3
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
Washington 5, Buffalo 1
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 3, SO
Arizona 2, Anaheim 0
Edmonton 4, Los Angeles 3
|Sunday's Games
Nashville 4, St. Louis 0
Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Buffalo at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.