California Democratic Party isn't endorsing Sen. Feinstein

SAN DIEGO (AP) — U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein has failed to win the official endorsement of the California Democratic Party as she seeks her fifth term in Washington.

Party activists were more eager to throw their support behind her primary challenger, state Senate leader Kevin de Leon. However, he too failed to earn the 60 percent support he needed to win the endorsement.

That means neither candidate will get the party's seal of approval or extra campaign cash leading into the June primary.

The decision came from more than 3,000 Democratic activists gathered for the state party's annual convention this weekend.

De Leon pitched himself as a fresh face who will fight harder for immigrants than Feinstein has. Feinstein touted her experience in Washington and her history fighting to ban assault weapons.