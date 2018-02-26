Fun photos from 'Fantasy World' 3D expo in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A wild, whimsical introduction to three dimensional optical illusions is taking place in the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei.

The exhibition, titled "Fantasy World" (魔幻異視界), is running from Dec. 22, 2017 to Feb. 28, 2018 and features a number of optical illusions, 3D art, and interactive games for young and old alike.

The entrance to the exhibition starts off with two mind-bending 3D paintings which seem to move as the observer moves. Next, is a collection of 3D murals which are great fun to take humorous photos in front of, which glow brightly when the lights in the gallery suddenly go dark.



Dueling terracotta warrior.

Past the painting are sandboxes with color-coded lights to learn about topography. Adjacent to the sandboxes are projections of fish which can be hit with plastic balls for points.

Walking further, one will encounter optical illusions which make people appear to be levitating and a room applies forced perspective to make on person to seem much larger than another.



Illusion of levitation. (Hint, author is actually standing straight up on his tiptoes)

The following are a series of photos taken from the 3D painting section of the exhibition:



Punching Jaws in the kisser.



Bullfight breaks out in museum.



Becoming the main course on the menu.



Recreation of "Creation of Adam" fresco painting by Michaelangelo.



Kung fu pose in virtual pilars.



Gridiron wardrobe malfunction.



Moments before being swallowed whole.



Nice kitty.



Wakey-wakey!

The exhibition is taking place in the west wing of the seventh floor of the National Taiwan Science Education Center in Taipei's Shilin District. For more information, please visit the event's webpage or the SincePro Facebook page.