Samsung's Galaxy S9 phones: Better camera, unchanged design

NEW YORK (AP) — Samsung unveiled new smartphones with largely unchanged designs and incremental improvements such as a better camera.
Though Samsung already has one of the best smartphone cameras, it is looking to produce even better low-light shots, while offering a video mode that appears to freeze fast-moving objects.
The Galaxy S9 phones were unveiled Sunday in Barcelona, Spain, and will be available March 16. Advance orders begin this Friday.
Analyst Carolina Milanesi warns that while the camera offers great improvements, it's competing with already good cameras in earlier Samsung phones.