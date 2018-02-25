Hard Rock casino to flood Atlantic City with live music

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's newest casino promises to flood the city with live music.

The music-themed Hard Rock casino opening this summer vows it will become an East Coast musical mecca, with more than 200 nights of live music in its first year.

The global gambling, entertainment and resort company is also enlarging the concert venue at the former Trump Taj Mahal to fit 7,000 seats, up from the 5,200 it formerly held.

Hard Rock CEO Jim Allen says all musical tastes will be accommodated, not just rock 'n' roll.

Analysts say getting people in the habit of coming to Atlantic City on weeknights will boost the hotel, casino and entertainment businesses.