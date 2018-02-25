Cambodia's ruling party claims sweeping win in Senate vote

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party has claimed a sweeping win in elections for the country's Senate, a victory that it assured itself by eliminating any serious opposition from the contest.

Sok Eysan, a spokesman for the ruling Cambodian People's Party, said it won a landslide victory in Sunday's polls. Privately, the party was claiming to have won all 58 of the seats voted on by the country's 11,572 commune councilors. Two additional senators are appointed by the National Assembly and another two by King Norodom Sihamoni.

The only opposition party in Parliament, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved in November after aggressive legal challenges by the government were sustained by the politicized courts.

The ruling party is expected to triumph similarly in a July general election.