Cambodia's ruling party claims sweeping win in Senate vote

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of ruling Cambodian People's Party gestures after his voting in senate election at Takhmau polling station i
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of ruling Cambodian People's Party pose for a selfie with his party supporters after a voting in the senate
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of ruling Cambodian People's Party shows off a ballot paper before voting for senate election at Takhmau polling stat
Cambodian woman votes a ballot for the senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Feb.
A Cambodian man votes ballot during senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal province, southeast of Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Sunday, Feb. 25,
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, center, of ruling Cambodian People's Party speaks after his voting in the senate election at Takhmau polling station
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, of ruling Cambodian People's Party shows off his inked finger after voting for the senate election at Takhmau pollin
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen of ruling Cambodian People's Party prepares for voting in the senate election at Takhmau polling station in Kandal pr
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling party has claimed a sweeping win in elections for the country's Senate, a victory that it assured itself by eliminating any serious opposition from the contest.
Sok Eysan, a spokesman for the ruling Cambodian People's Party, said it won a landslide victory in Sunday's polls. Privately, the party was claiming to have won all 58 of the seats voted on by the country's 11,572 commune councilors. Two additional senators are appointed by the National Assembly and another two by King Norodom Sihamoni.
The only opposition party in Parliament, the Cambodia National Rescue Party, was dissolved in November after aggressive legal challenges by the government were sustained by the politicized courts.
The ruling party is expected to triumph similarly in a July general election.