The Latest: Germany, France press Putin on cease-fire deal

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the conflict in Syria (all times local):

4 p.m.

The German government says the German and French leaders have pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin to facilitate the quick and complete implementation of a U.N. resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire in Syria.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's office said Sunday that she and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the situation in a phone call Sunday with Putin. It said they called on Russia to "exert maximum pressure on the Syrian regime to achieve an immediate halt to the airstrikes and fighting."

The German and French leaders argued that a cease-fire also would offer a basis to move forward the U.N.-brokered effort to find a political solution to Syria's war.

___

10:50 a.m.

The Syrian capital and its embattled eastern suburbs were relatively calm on Sunday, following the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria, opposition activists and residents of Damascus said.

The activists reported few violations, including some clashes, on the southern edge of the rebel-held suburbs, known as eastern Ghouta, and two airstrikes late on Saturday night, shortly after the resolution was adopted.

The calm came after a week of intense airstrikes and shelling that killed more than 500 people in eastern Ghouta and left dozens dead or wounded in the government-held Damascus, which rebels pelted with mortar shells.