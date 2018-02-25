NRA spokeswoman becomes new face of gun rights movement

CHICAGO (AP) — In the aftermath of the Florida school shooting, the National Rifle Association has turned to Dana Loesch as its main messenger.

Loesch became the group's spokeswoman last year. She's represented the NRA in recent days at both a televised town hall with students and parents affected by the shooting and before an NRA-friendly audience at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

Even before taking over that role, Loesch had a robust conservative following.

She has more than 46 million Twitter followers, has made frequent television appearances and has her own radio program.