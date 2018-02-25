Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 25, 2018

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;89;76;Showers and t-storms;87;78;SW;9;83%;77%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;81;67;Mostly sunny;80;68;NNE;8;63%;5%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;55;44;A shower or two;55;45;ESE;7;86%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;55;43;Partly sunny;59;44;ENE;7;54%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, cold;34;22;Clouds breaking;33;21;NE;14;53%;25%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;22;17;A bit of a.m. snow;31;10;NNE;5;85%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;57;47;A shower in spots;61;43;ESE;4;70%;41%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;18;3;Clouds and sunshine;24;4;NE;5;94%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partial sunshine;93;72;Partly sunny;90;71;ENE;5;58%;55%;11

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;54;50;Rain tapering off;59;46;SW;14;61%;74%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;73;63;Partly sunny, nice;74;67;W;10;56%;44%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;68;54;Spotty showers;65;52;SE;12;66%;96%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;94;77;Brief p.m. showers;90;77;ESE;7;68%;74%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny;88;59;Sunny and nice;90;58;E;7;34%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;91;76;Lots of sun, nice;91;75;SSW;6;60%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;58;44;A few showers;50;34;ENE;15;73%;83%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;43;27;Mostly sunny, milder;54;30;N;7;46%;2%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and very cold;28;23;Very cold with snow;26;18;E;11;65%;96%;1

Berlin, Germany;A snow squall;30;17;Some sun returning;29;15;ENE;8;35%;41%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;63;44;A t-storm in spots;65;44;N;5;71%;57%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;81;67;Cloudy, a t-storm;81;65;NNE;8;71%;80%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Quite cold;27;14;Clouds and sun;26;16;N;11;51%;24%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but cold;34;21;Clouds breaking;31;19;NE;10;43%;24%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Colder with snow;31;16;Snow, breezy, colder;19;13;NE;19;65%;100%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, colder;28;13;Cloudy and very cold;27;15;NE;10;35%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;80;68;Lots of sun, nice;80;69;E;8;60%;14%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;90;65;A t-storm in spots;91;64;SSW;5;36%;77%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mainly cloudy;56;37;Sunshine;56;39;SE;7;52%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;75;60;Nice with sunshine;79;58;SW;7;34%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;56;Sunny and nice;81;61;SSE;9;42%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;78;65;Partly sunny;76;64;NNE;3;71%;41%;6

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;91;72;Mostly sunny;92;73;ENE;8;61%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;45;30;Plenty of sunshine;50;39;S;7;47%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;92;76;A t-storm or two;89;76;E;10;72%;81%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;28;20;Periods of sun, cold;28;19;NE;12;59%;71%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;Sunny and pleasant;72;62;N;4;88%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;64;44;Plenty of sun;67;52;SE;6;56%;10%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;93;75;Turning sunny, warm;94;77;SE;10;68%;13%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;82;58;Hazy sunshine;84;60;NW;10;52%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;35;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;45;19;WSW;14;29%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;92;70;A t-storm around;90;66;E;6;49%;41%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;90;76;Afternoon showers;87;75;WSW;5;74%;83%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine, but chilly;41;30;Partly sunny, cold;37;28;ENE;17;62%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;61;50;Rain and drizzle;61;48;N;10;58%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;62;55;A little p.m. rain;62;57;SW;13;71%;85%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;71;66;Low clouds;73;66;SE;5;75%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;83;62;Showers and t-storms;74;62;ESE;6;85%;86%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;85;69;Nice with sunshine;85;68;E;8;58%;26%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and cold;19;6;Cloudy, snow showers;19;-3;ENE;13;70%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;93;75;Clearing;95;74;SE;6;55%;7%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;73;58;More sun than clouds;69;61;E;8;72%;7%;7

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;81;73;A p.m. shower or two;82;72;ENE;12;71%;77%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;90;62;Plenty of sunshine;94;63;ESE;6;25%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;75;52;Overcast;78;58;N;8;48%;56%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;42;40;Rain and drizzle;47;40;SSE;15;79%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;88;76;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;77;WNW;7;75%;86%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;86;68;Mainly cloudy;87;72;NNE;7;47%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Occasional rain;80;51;Some sun, pleasant;74;56;NW;7;58%;44%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;55;40;Cloudy;51;39;N;4;61%;75%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, warm;92;70;Clouds and sun, warm;91;66;NNW;10;32%;1%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning shower;73;48;Mostly sunny;73;49;SE;6;62%;7%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;101;71;Sunny and hot;101;72;NNE;11;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Bitterly cold;19;4;Periods of sun;16;3;ENE;4;58%;24%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;84;70;A shower or two;84;72;NNE;7;60%;72%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;88;73;A shower or t-storm;87;73;W;7;74%;69%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;93;68;Hazy sun;89;68;SSE;5;48%;25%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun, nice;94;74;Clouds and sun;92;74;NE;4;66%;26%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;57;37;A t-storm in spots;56;39;SE;8;67%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;88;78;Showers and t-storms;85;78;SW;5;78%;86%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;77;70;Clouds and sun, nice;77;69;SSE;8;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;63;50;Times of rain;59;54;SW;11;75%;88%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sunny, but cold;38;29;A couple of squalls;35;26;NNE;13;61%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;68;48;Mostly sunny;63;46;SW;8;55%;78%;5

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;84;77;A shower or t-storm;86;77;S;5;80%;75%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;57;32;Partly sunny;60;33;NNW;4;35%;4%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;87;80;A t-storm around;88;80;NE;13;71%;66%;11

Manaus, Brazil;High clouds;87;72;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;SE;6;71%;80%;11

Manila, Philippines;Rather cloudy;87;76;An afternoon shower;91;76;E;8;60%;59%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;67;57;Sunny and warmer;80;58;ESE;10;51%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;77;54;Sunny intervals;76;53;E;5;44%;44%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;83;74;An afternoon shower;83;68;ESE;9;66%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and frigid;10;-5;Frigid with some sun;6;-10;NNE;4;77%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;87;78;Mostly sunny, nice;88;79;E;11;70%;51%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;77;63;ENE;8;56%;5%;9

Montreal, Canada;A wintry mix;40;31;Partly sunny;41;25;WSW;8;61%;5%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, frigid;7;-7;Frigid with some sun;4;-8;ENE;4;62%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Warm with sunshine;99;79;Hazy sun;95;78;NE;6;39%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;87;59;Mostly sunny;88;60;NE;12;40%;2%;13

New York, United States;A little rain;46;41;Partly sunny, mild;54;38;NW;8;40%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;64;49;Showers around;60;49;S;6;71%;89%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;5;-9;Cold with clearing;7;-12;ENE;3;85%;33%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;50;38;Mostly sunny, milder;55;34;NE;5;48%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and cold;23;4;Decreasing clouds;22;12;NNE;5;63%;30%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A wintry mix;43;28;Partly sunny;41;23;W;14;58%;8%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;86;78;Partly sunny, nice;86;79;E;10;77%;60%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;88;71;Partly sunny;86;71;NNW;7;68%;40%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;83;71;Nice with some sun;87;72;NE;7;66%;24%;11

Paris, France;Sunny, but cold;37;21;Clouds breaking;31;20;NE;13;30%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;86;67;Cooler;73;58;SSW;14;64%;27%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;97;75;Some sun;96;73;SSW;5;49%;16%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;91;75;A t-storm in spots;91;75;NNW;8;71%;86%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;90;65;Partly sunny;89;66;NNE;4;42%;27%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and very cold;24;11;Clouds breaking;22;10;NE;6;37%;16%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;45;9;Increasing clouds;46;30;SSE;3;40%;58%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Brief showers;68;52;Spotty showers;65;53;NNW;9;63%;92%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;70;54;A little p.m. rain;66;52;SW;10;67%;67%;2

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;85;76;An afternoon shower;85;75;E;6;66%;76%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;44;42;A little a.m. rain;44;42;SSE;31;77%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds, very cold;15;7;Snow showers;22;4;ENE;3;82%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;84;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ENE;6;71%;80%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;72;60;Partly sunny, nice;74;63;SE;14;57%;44%;3

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;55;33;Turning sunny;41;20;N;9;50%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;19;1;Cloudy with flurries;12;-5;ENE;9;48%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;55;47;A shower or two;53;43;N;15;63%;64%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;80;59;Sun and some clouds;80;60;ENE;9;63%;27%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;79;72;A shower in places;80;72;E;10;69%;64%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;75;61;Partly sunny;76;63;NNW;5;77%;28%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;82;47;Mostly sunny;79;50;E;5;29%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;84;56;Sunshine and nice;85;55;SW;5;41%;17%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;79;67;A shower or two;80;66;N;6;73%;80%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;64;45;A little p.m. rain;64;49;SE;9;50%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;44;34;A shower in places;45;38;S;6;65%;73%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;46;23;Turning cloudy;48;29;SSW;3;40%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;50;37;Sunny and mild;55;39;SE;6;64%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;89;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;ENE;13;78%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder with snow;34;25;Very cold with snow;27;13;ESE;13;83%;97%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;82;70;A shower or two;81;73;ENE;9;66%;73%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;25;22;A couple of squalls;26;11;NE;9;67%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain, windy, cooler;73;65;Showers;72;66;SSE;21;71%;92%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;65;59;Partly sunny;67;60;ESE;10;63%;3%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;21;17;Cloudy, snow showers;21;1;ENE;12;52%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;66;50;Rain and drizzle;60;49;SE;6;72%;89%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;54;36;Rain and drizzle;50;34;NNE;9;68%;62%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;56;41;Increasing clouds;59;46;NNE;8;34%;28%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;70;55;A shower or two;68;56;SE;7;57%;90%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;50;36;A little a.m. rain;46;34;NNW;4;58%;83%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;43;38;Chilly with clearing;48;36;NNE;12;64%;24%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;47;31;Plenty of sunshine;43;31;W;11;64%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with clearing;68;51;Sun and some clouds;64;54;S;9;66%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;59;47;Spotty showers;59;44;SE;11;74%;69%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;27;-3;Partly sunny, colder;15;-6;SE;5;70%;58%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;42;29;Rain and snow shower;41;35;E;4;61%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing, very cold;24;11;Partly sunny;24;12;N;9;48%;28%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;94;67;Sunny and very warm;90;68;ENE;5;45%;27%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and frigid;8;-1;Partly sunny;13;-6;E;5;65%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid;20;6;Clouds and sun;18;8;NE;8;56%;37%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, some sun;70;60;Cooler, morning rain;63;58;SSE;21;82%;94%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;99;66;Sunny and very warm;98;70;SW;5;46%;4%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;54;33;A morning shower;49;31;E;2;69%;69%;2

