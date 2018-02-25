Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, February 25, 2018

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clearing;32;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;15;83%;77%;5

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Not as warm;27;19;Mostly sunny;27;20;NNE;13;63%;5%;6

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;13;7;A shower or two;13;7;ESE;11;86%;88%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;13;6;Partly sunny;15;7;ENE;11;54%;2%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny, cold;1;-5;Clouds breaking;1;-6;NE;23;53%;25%;2

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny, cold;-6;-8;A bit of a.m. snow;-1;-12;NNE;9;85%;87%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Cloudy;14;8;A shower in spots;16;6;ESE;7;70%;41%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Mostly cloudy;-8;-16;Clouds and sunshine;-4;-15;NE;8;94%;9%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partial sunshine;34;22;Partly sunny;32;22;ENE;8;58%;55%;11

Athens, Greece;Cloudy;12;10;Rain tapering off;15;8;SW;22;61%;74%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Sunshine and nice;23;17;Partly sunny, nice;23;19;W;16;56%;44%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny;20;12;Spotty showers;18;11;SE;19;66%;96%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;25;Brief p.m. showers;32;25;ESE;11;68%;74%;5

Bangalore, India;Sunny;31;15;Sunny and nice;32;14;E;11;34%;0%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;Lots of sun, nice;33;24;SSW;9;60%;44%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny;15;7;A few showers;10;1;ENE;24;73%;83%;1

Beijing, China;Partly sunny, chilly;6;-3;Mostly sunny, milder;12;-1;N;11;46%;2%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cloudy and very cold;-2;-5;Very cold with snow;-3;-8;E;18;65%;96%;1

Berlin, Germany;A snow squall;-1;-8;Some sun returning;-2;-10;ENE;12;35%;41%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;17;7;A t-storm in spots;19;7;N;9;71%;57%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Showers and t-storms;27;19;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;18;NNE;13;71%;80%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Quite cold;-3;-10;Clouds and sun;-3;-9;N;17;51%;24%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny, but cold;1;-6;Clouds breaking;-1;-7;NE;16;43%;24%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Colder with snow;-1;-9;Snow, breezy, colder;-7;-10;NE;31;65%;100%;1

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, colder;-2;-10;Cloudy and very cold;-3;-9;NE;17;35%;23%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Variable cloudiness;26;20;Lots of sun, nice;27;21;E;14;60%;14%;9

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm in spots;32;18;A t-storm in spots;33;18;SSW;8;36%;77%;13

Busan, South Korea;Mainly cloudy;14;3;Sunshine;13;4;SE;11;52%;2%;4

Cairo, Egypt;Increasing clouds;24;15;Nice with sunshine;26;14;SW;11;34%;3%;5

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;13;Sunny and nice;27;16;SSE;14;42%;0%;9

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny;24;18;NNE;6;71%;41%;6

Chennai, India;Nice with sunshine;33;22;Mostly sunny;33;23;ENE;12;61%;1%;9

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny, windy;7;-1;Plenty of sunshine;10;4;S;12;47%;2%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm or two;34;24;A t-storm or two;32;25;E;17;72%;81%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Cloudy and cold;-2;-7;Periods of sun, cold;-2;-7;NE;19;59%;71%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Sunny and pleasant;22;16;N;7;88%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Partial sunshine;18;7;Plenty of sun;19;11;SE;10;56%;10%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Some brightening;34;24;Turning sunny, warm;34;25;SE;17;68%;13%;13

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;28;14;Hazy sunshine;29;15;NW;17;52%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Partly sunny, cold;1;-8;Mostly sunny, breezy;7;-7;WSW;22;29%;1%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Partly sunny;34;21;A t-storm around;32;19;E;9;49%;41%;7

Dili, East Timor;A t-storm or two;32;24;Afternoon showers;30;24;WSW;8;74%;83%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Sunshine, but chilly;5;-1;Partly sunny, cold;3;-2;ENE;27;62%;6%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Cloudy and mild;16;10;Rain and drizzle;16;9;N;16;58%;92%;1

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower or two;17;13;A little p.m. rain;16;14;SW;20;71%;85%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;21;19;Low clouds;23;19;SE;8;75%;44%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;A t-storm in spots;28;16;Showers and t-storms;23;17;ESE;10;85%;86%;7

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny, nice;30;20;Nice with sunshine;29;20;E;14;58%;26%;7

Helsinki, Finland;Clouds and cold;-7;-14;Cloudy, snow showers;-7;-19;ENE;20;70%;70%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;More sun than clouds;34;24;Clearing;35;24;SE;10;55%;7%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mostly cloudy;23;15;More sun than clouds;21;16;E;13;72%;7%;7

Honolulu, United States;A p.m. shower or two;27;23;A p.m. shower or two;28;22;ENE;19;71%;77%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;32;17;Plenty of sunshine;35;17;ESE;9;25%;0%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and warmer;24;11;Overcast;26;15;N;13;48%;56%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A little rain;6;4;Rain and drizzle;9;4;SSE;23;79%;88%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A little a.m. rain;31;25;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;25;WNW;11;75%;86%;5

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and less humid;30;20;Mainly cloudy;31;22;NNE;11;47%;0%;7

Johannesburg, South Africa;Occasional rain;27;11;Some sun, pleasant;23;13;NW;12;58%;44%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Not as cool;13;4;Cloudy;11;4;N;6;61%;75%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Turning sunny, warm;34;21;Clouds and sun, warm;33;19;NNW;16;32%;1%;3

Kathmandu, Nepal;A morning shower;23;9;Mostly sunny;23;9;SE;9;62%;7%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;38;21;Sunny and hot;38;22;NNE;17;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Bitterly cold;-7;-16;Periods of sun;-9;-16;ENE;7;58%;24%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;A shower or two;29;21;A shower or two;29;22;NNE;11;60%;72%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A p.m. t-storm;31;23;A shower or t-storm;30;23;W;11;74%;69%;11

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny, warm;34;20;Hazy sun;32;20;SSE;8;48%;25%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Clouds and sun, nice;34;24;Clouds and sun;33;23;NE;7;66%;26%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;14;3;A t-storm in spots;13;4;SE;13;67%;73%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;A shower or t-storm;31;26;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SW;9;78%;86%;4

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;25;21;Clouds and sun, nice;25;21;SSE;13;74%;44%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;17;10;Times of rain;15;12;SW;17;75%;88%;1

London, United Kingdom;Sunny, but cold;3;-2;A couple of squalls;2;-3;NNE;21;61%;84%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Plenty of sunshine;20;9;Mostly sunny;17;8;SW;12;55%;78%;5

Luanda, Angola;A p.m. t-storm;29;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;S;8;80%;75%;5

Madrid, Spain;Sunny;14;0;Partly sunny;16;1;NNW;7;35%;4%;4

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;31;27;A t-storm around;31;27;NE;20;71%;66%;11

Manaus, Brazil;High clouds;30;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;SE;9;71%;80%;11

Manila, Philippines;Rather cloudy;31;24;An afternoon shower;33;25;E;13;60%;59%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny, cooler;20;14;Sunny and warmer;27;14;ESE;15;51%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Nice with some sun;25;12;Sunny intervals;24;11;E;7;44%;44%;9

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;28;23;An afternoon shower;28;20;ESE;15;66%;55%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy and frigid;-13;-21;Frigid with some sun;-14;-23;NNE;7;77%;44%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny;31;26;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;E;17;70%;51%;11

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;ENE;14;56%;5%;9

Montreal, Canada;A wintry mix;4;0;Partly sunny;5;-4;WSW;13;61%;5%;3

Moscow, Russia;Partly sunny, frigid;-14;-21;Frigid with some sun;-16;-22;ENE;7;62%;44%;2

Mumbai, India;Warm with sunshine;37;26;Hazy sun;35;25;NE;9;39%;0%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;31;15;Mostly sunny;31;15;NE;19;40%;2%;13

New York, United States;A little rain;8;5;Partly sunny, mild;12;3;NW;13;40%;0%;4

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;18;9;Showers around;15;9;S;9;71%;89%;1

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of p.m. snow;-15;-23;Cold with clearing;-14;-24;ENE;5;85%;33%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;10;3;Mostly sunny, milder;13;1;NE;8;48%;1%;4

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy and cold;-5;-15;Decreasing clouds;-6;-11;NNE;8;63%;30%;2

Ottawa, Canada;A wintry mix;6;-2;Partly sunny;5;-5;W;22;58%;8%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;30;26;Partly sunny, nice;30;26;E;16;77%;60%;9

Panama City, Panama;A shower or two;31;21;Partly sunny;30;22;NNW;11;68%;40%;9

Paramaribo, Suriname;A t-storm or two;28;22;Nice with some sun;31;22;NE;12;66%;24%;11

Paris, France;Sunny, but cold;3;-6;Clouds breaking;0;-7;NE;21;30%;4%;3

Perth, Australia;Partial sunshine;30;19;Cooler;23;14;SSW;22;64%;27%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and very warm;36;24;Some sun;35;23;SSW;8;49%;16%;10

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;33;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNW;13;71%;86%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;32;19;Partly sunny;31;19;NNE;7;42%;27%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Sunny and very cold;-4;-11;Clouds breaking;-5;-12;NE;10;37%;16%;2

Pyongyang, North Korea;Plenty of sunshine;7;-13;Increasing clouds;8;-1;SSE;6;40%;58%;3

Quito, Ecuador;Brief showers;20;11;Spotty showers;18;12;NNW;15;63%;92%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny;21;12;A little p.m. rain;19;11;SW;17;67%;67%;2

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;24;An afternoon shower;30;24;E;10;66%;76%;13

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;7;6;A little a.m. rain;7;6;SSE;50;77%;90%;0

Riga, Latvia;Clouds, very cold;-9;-14;Snow showers;-6;-16;ENE;5;82%;81%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;10;71%;80%;7

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and pleasant;22;15;Partly sunny, nice;23;17;SE;22;57%;44%;3

Rome, Italy;Spotty showers;13;1;Turning sunny;5;-7;N;15;50%;0%;3

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly cloudy, cold;-7;-17;Cloudy with flurries;-11;-21;ENE;14;48%;62%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;13;8;A shower or two;12;6;N;24;63%;64%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;26;15;Sun and some clouds;27;15;ENE;14;63%;27%;11

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Spotty showers;26;22;A shower in places;27;22;E;17;69%;64%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny;24;16;Partly sunny;24;17;NNW;8;77%;28%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Sun, some clouds;28;9;Mostly sunny;26;10;E;8;29%;0%;10

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;29;13;Sunshine and nice;29;13;SW;9;41%;17%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Spotty showers;26;19;A shower or two;27;19;N;10;73%;80%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;18;7;A little p.m. rain;18;9;SE;14;50%;84%;2

Seattle, United States;A little rain;7;1;A shower in places;7;3;S;9;65%;73%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny;8;-5;Turning cloudy;9;-2;SSW;5;40%;3%;4

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;10;3;Sunny and mild;13;4;SE;10;64%;0%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Variable cloudiness;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;ENE;21;78%;56%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Colder with snow;1;-4;Very cold with snow;-3;-11;ESE;21;83%;97%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;28;21;A shower or two;27;23;ENE;15;66%;73%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;-4;-6;A couple of squalls;-3;-12;NE;15;67%;84%;0

Sydney, Australia;Rain, windy, cooler;23;18;Showers;22;19;SSE;34;71%;92%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A few showers;18;15;Partly sunny;19;15;ESE;17;63%;3%;2

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy and cold;-6;-8;Cloudy, snow showers;-6;-17;ENE;19;52%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;19;10;Rain and drizzle;16;9;SE;10;72%;89%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny, mild;12;2;Rain and drizzle;10;1;NNE;15;68%;62%;2

Tehran, Iran;Clearing;14;5;Increasing clouds;15;8;NNE;13;34%;28%;4

Tel Aviv, Israel;Inc. clouds;21;13;A shower or two;20;13;SE;11;57%;90%;5

Tirana, Albania;Rain and drizzle;10;2;A little a.m. rain;8;1;NNW;6;58%;83%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Cloudy and cooler;6;3;Chilly with clearing;9;2;NNE;19;64%;24%;3

Toronto, Canada;Rain this morning;8;0;Plenty of sunshine;6;-1;W;17;64%;2%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with clearing;20;10;Sun and some clouds;18;12;S;15;66%;5%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;15;9;Spotty showers;15;7;SE;17;74%;69%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;-3;-19;Partly sunny, colder;-10;-21;SE;8;70%;58%;3

Vancouver, Canada;A little rain;6;-2;Rain and snow shower;5;1;E;6;61%;86%;1

Vienna, Austria;Clearing, very cold;-5;-12;Partly sunny;-5;-11;N;14;48%;28%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Sunny;35;19;Sunny and very warm;32;20;ENE;8;45%;27%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy and frigid;-13;-19;Partly sunny;-10;-21;E;8;65%;44%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Frigid;-7;-14;Clouds and sun;-8;-13;NE;13;56%;37%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy, some sun;21;16;Cooler, morning rain;17;14;SSE;34;82%;94%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Sunny and very warm;37;19;Sunny and very warm;37;21;SW;7;46%;4%;8

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny, mild;12;1;A morning shower;9;-1;E;3;69%;69%;2

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius