Parents release names of 105 missing Nigerian girls

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) — Parents in Nigeria have released a list of the 105 girls they say are still missing nearly a week after Boko Haram militants attacked a northern town.

The fate of the girls is not known but witnesses say the Islamic extremists specifically asked where the school for girls was located.

In 2014, the group abducted 276 girls from a boarding school in Chibok, forcing many to marry their captors.

Already tensions are mounting between government officials and the relatives of the missing in the town of Dapchi in Yobe state.

Bashir Manzo, who has been heading up the parents' efforts, said all the names on the list were provided in person by a missing girl's mother or father, making it more reliable than other sources.