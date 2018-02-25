AP PHOTOS: Highlights of Day 16 at the Pyeongchang Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Norway's Marit Bjoergen closed out a remarkable Olympic career in dominant fashion, winning the gold medal in the women's 30-kilometer mass start at the Pyeongchang Games. The Russian men's hockey team captured the gold over Germany with a 4-3 win in overtime. And the Swedish women took home gold in the final match of a marathon curling festival, defeating South Korea 8-3 in nine ends to leave the "Garlic Girls" with a silver medal.

Here are some highlights of Day 16 — the last day of the Olympics — from Associated Press photographers.