China proposes removing 2-term limit for president

BEIJING (AP) — China's official news agency says the ruling Communist Party has proposed removing a limit of two consecutive terms for the country's president and vice president.

The Xinhua News Agency said in a brief report Sunday that the party's Central Committee proposed to remove from the constitution the expression that China's president and vice president "shall serve no more than two consecutive terms."

It provided no further details.

The move, if approved, appears to lay the groundwork for party leader Xi Jinping to rule as president beyond 2023.