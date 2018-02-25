2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table
|At Pyeongchang, South Korea
|Final
|102 medal events
|Nation
|G
|S
|B
|Tot
|Norway
|14
|14
|11
|39
|Germany
|14
|10
|7
|31
|Canada
|11
|8
|10
|29
|United States
|9
|8
|6
|23
|Netherlands
|8
|6
|6
|20
|South Korea
|5
|8
|4
|17
|OA Russia
|2
|6
|9
|17
|Switzerland
|5
|6
|4
|15
|France
|5
|4
|6
|15
|Sweden
|7
|6
|1
|14
|Austria
|5
|3
|6
|14
|Japan
|4
|5
|4
|13
|Italy
|3
|2
|5
|10
|China
|1
|6
|2
|9
|Czech Republic
|2
|2
|3
|7
|Finland
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Britain
|1
|0
|4
|5
|Belarus
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Slovakia
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Australia
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Poland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Slovenia
|0
|1
|1
|2
|New Zealand
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Spain
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Hungary
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Ukraine
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Belgium
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kazakhstan
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Latvia
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Liechtenstein
|0
|0
|1
|1