  1. Home
  2. World

Syrian capital, its suburbs calm after UN cease-fire vote

By  Associated Press
2018/02/25 15:47

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution demanding a 30-day humanitarian cease-fire across Syria, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018 a

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja'afari, center left, enters the United Nations Security Council chambers before a scheduled vote o

Syrian Ambassador to the United Nations Bashar al-Ja'afari, center right, sits in the United Nations Security Council chambers, Saturday, Feb. 24, 201

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, center, confers with members of the United Nations Security Council just outside the chamber before

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian opposition activists and residents of Damascus say the city and its embattled eastern suburbs are relatively calm following the U.N. Security Council's unanimous approval of a resolution demanding a 30-day cease-fire across Syria.

The activists reported few violations, including some clashes, on the southern edge of the rebel-held suburbs, known as eastern Ghouta, and two airstrikes late on Saturday, shortly after the resolution was adopted.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Sunday no deaths have been reported since the resolution passed.

Ghouta-based opposition activist Anas al-Dimashqi says the night was calm but warplanes and drones are still flying over rebel-held areas.

Damascus residents say there's more traffic in the streets, compared with previous days.

The resolution calls on all parties to immediately lift sieges of populated areas.