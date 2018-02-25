Russians win hockey gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany

Olympic athletes from Russia celebrates after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics,
Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after winning the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany, 4-3, in overtime at the 2018 Winter Olympics, S
Jonas Muller (41), of Germany, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of the men's gold medal hockey game against the
Dominik Kahun (72), of Germany, Frank Hördler (48), Jonas Muller (41) and Frank Mauer (28) celebrate after a goal by Mueller during the third period o
Germany players huddle before the men's gold medal hockey game against the Olympic athletes from Russia at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25,
Olympic athletes from Russia celebrate after a goal by Vyacheslav Voynov during the first period of the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany a
A fan of the Olympic athletes from Russia cheers before the men's gold medal hockey game against Germany at the 2018 Winter Olympics, Sunday, Feb. 25,
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The Russians have won the men's hockey gold medal at the Olympics with a 4-3 overtime win over Germany.
Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winner as "Team Olympic Athlete From Russia" rallied late to force overtime. The tournament was missing NHL players and both North American teams by the time it wrapped up on the final day of the games in South Korea.
Once again wearing nondescript red and white uniforms that lacked the Russian Coat of Arms, the team gave the Russians their second gold and 17th total medal of the Olympics.