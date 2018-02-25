Russians win hockey gold with 4-3 OT win over Germany

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The Russians have won the men's hockey gold medal at the Olympics with a 4-3 overtime win over Germany.

Kirill Kaprizov scored the game-winner as "Team Olympic Athlete From Russia" rallied late to force overtime. The tournament was missing NHL players and both North American teams by the time it wrapped up on the final day of the games in South Korea.

Once again wearing nondescript red and white uniforms that lacked the Russian Coat of Arms, the team gave the Russians their second gold and 17th total medal of the Olympics.