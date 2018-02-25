  1. Home
Caldwell-Pope's season-high 34 points help Lakers top Kings

By ROB GLOSTER , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/25 13:45

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 17 of his season-high 34 points in the third quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game road losing streak with a 113-108 win Saturday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Caldwell-Pope hit eight 3-pointers and the Lakers had 17 overall. Isaiah Thomas added 17 points off the bench in his fifth game since Los Angeles acquired him in a trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic each had 21 points to lead the Kings, who have lost eight of their last nine home games.

The Kings took a 64-54 lead with two minutes gone in the third quarter, but Caldwell-Pope then hit five 3s in a five-minute span to lead the Lakers on a 33-19 run for the rest of the period.

The teams traded the lead early in the fourth before the Lakers took control, though the Kings pulled within a point in the final minute. Thomas and Josh Hart each hit a pair of free throws in the final 12 seconds to seal it.

Lakers rookie guard Lonzo Ball was held out after returning to the lineup and playing 17 minutes Friday night against Dallas. He had missed the previous 15 games with a sore left knee.

TIP-INS

Lakers: Caldwell-Pope's eight 3s were his most in a game this season and tied his career high. He also hit eight while scoring a career-best 38 points against New Orleans last season.

Kings: Sacramento is struggling at home over the last seven weeks, winning just once at home during that stretch to fall to 8-19 at the Golden 1 Center this season. The Kings are 10-22 on the road.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Play at Atlanta on Monday. Los Angeles won its only previous game against the Hawks this season, 132-113 on Jan. 7 at home.

Kings: Wrap up a three-game homestand against Minnesota on Monday. Sacramento has lost its two previous games this season against the Timberwolves, both of which were played in Minneapolis.

