Tokyo returns with Summer Games with something new to prove

By STEPHEN WADE and MARI YAMAGUCHI , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/25 12:39

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — More than 50 years after it showed its postwar recovery off to the world at the 1964 Games, Tokyo is ready for another Summer Olympics.

The Japanese capital has something else to prove at the 2020 Games.

This time Japan wants to remind the rest of the world that China and South Korea haven't left behind the first economic powerhouse in East Asia. They will use the games to showcase a clean, safe, and innovative city with cool nightlife and modern public transportation.

Organizers say the Olympics will show the nation's "soft power," showcasing technology, products and service.

