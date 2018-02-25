School shooting survivors target NRA-linked companies

Survivors of a mass shooting at a Florida high school are hoping to expand the reach of their gun control movement by seeking a boycott of companies doing business with the NRA and urging tourists to boycott the Sunshine State.

A growing number of companies have announced that they are cutting or reducing ties with the NRA. They are responding to a boycott movement on Twitter, where petitions are circulating against companies that offer discounts to NRA members.

The NRA responded in an email Saturday, calling the companies' actions "a shameful display of political and civic cowardice."

One of the survivors of the Valentine's Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland suggested in a tweet Saturday that vacationers boycott the state until Florida lawmakers do something about gun control.