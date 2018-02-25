North Korean delegation arrives for Olympics closing show

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean delegation led by a controversial former general has arrived in South Korea to attend the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The North's delegation is headed by Kim Yong Chol, whom Seoul has accused of involvement in attacks on the South that killed 50 people in 2010.

South Korea is hoping to ease tensions by allowing the North to participate in the games. Kim Jong Un's sister, Kim Yo Jong, attended the opening ceremony in an historic first — no member of the ruling Kim family had ever traveled to the South before. She invited South Korean President Moon Jae-in to a summit with her brother in Pyongyang.

Ivanka Trump, the U.S. president's daughter and adviser, will also attend the closing ceremony.