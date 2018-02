Irving scores 31, leads Celtics to 121-112 win in New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 31 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, leading the Boston Celtics over the New York Knicks 121-112 on Saturday for their second victory in two nights since the All-Star break.

Irving scored 15 points in a dazzling third quarter and then helped the Celtics finish it off with his passing in the fourth, highlighted by a behind-the-back dish to Jaylen Brown for a dunk that made it 115-106.

Brown had 24 points for the Celtics, who went into the break with three straight losses but came back with a victory in Detroit on Friday.

Trey Burke scored 26 points off the bench for the second straight game for the Knicks, but they couldn't win this one after beating Orlando on Thursday to end an eight-game skid.

Irving was just 1 for 6 behind the arc in the first half but showed no lack of confidence in the third. He scored 14 straight Boston points, hitting four 3-pointers and pushing the ball right at the Knicks.

His last 3-pointer in that spurt gave the Celtics a 10-point lead, but the Knicks chipped away while he rested and it was a two-point game by the time he returned with 8:14 remaining.

Irving soon made another 3, and passed to Al Horford for a 3 that pushed the lead back to double digits.

Horford finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Celtics: Boston played without starting C Aron Baynes, who left after less than three minutes Friday because of a left elbow injury. Coach Bred Stevens said Baynes still felt sore Saturday and would get an MRI once the Celtics returned home. ... G Shane Larkin returned after missing nine games with a sore knee and was scoreless in limited minutes.

Knicks: Enes Kanter had 12 rebounds but just nine points, ending his streak of 10 straight double-doubles. That was the longest stretch for a Knicks player since David Lee had 24 in a row in 2008-09. ... The Knicks held their first Chinese New Year celebration. They will also participate Sunday for the first time in New York's Lunar New Year Parade, led by former Knicks star Latrell Sprewell.

STILL NO ON HAYWARD

Stevens said not bringing Gordon Hayward on the road was no indication that he wouldn't return this season, because Stevens has said all along that Hayward wouldn't be back after breaking his leg in the season opener.

"I mean, we'll bring him on the road when we can, when he can do stuff on the road," Stevens said, "but that's for his own benefit, to get back into the gyms, to get back into his routine, to cheer on his teammates and everything else. As long as he can get more accomplished at our facility or with our trainers when we sent him or left him in Southern California, then that's going to be the priority, but we have no expectation of Gordon being back this season."

HE STILL BELIEVES

Horford believes Joakim Noah, his former college teammate at Florida, can still be a contributor to an NBA team. Noah has been away from the team after clashing with coach Jeff Hornacek and his future with the team is in doubt. Noah has two seasons left on his contract after this one.

"It's hard, because ever since I've met him I've always known him wanting to be a Knick and be here in New York, and I feel like he really is an example how New York is," Horford said. "He really embraces that and it was just tough for him to not be able to play to his potential here and do the things that he wanted to do."

