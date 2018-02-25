|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Tampa Bay
|62
|42
|17
|3
|87
|223
|167
|20-6-1
|22-11-2
|12-5-1
|Toronto
|64
|39
|20
|5
|83
|213
|178
|22-8-2
|17-12-3
|11-5-1
|Boston
|59
|37
|14
|8
|82
|194
|146
|19-7-4
|18-7-4
|12-3-2
|Washington
|62
|35
|20
|7
|77
|194
|184
|21-9-2
|14-11-5
|11-5-3
|Philadelphia
|62
|33
|19
|10
|76
|188
|178
|16-9-6
|17-10-4
|9-4-5
|Pittsburgh
|63
|36
|23
|4
|76
|206
|187
|23-7-1
|13-16-3
|13-5-0
|New Jersey
|61
|31
|22
|8
|70
|183
|187
|16-12-3
|15-10-5
|10-8-1
|Columbus
|62
|31
|26
|5
|67
|163
|174
|18-11-2
|13-15-3
|11-10-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|29
|26
|7
|65
|206
|223
|16-11-4
|13-15-3
|10-8-1
|Carolina
|62
|27
|25
|10
|64
|164
|189
|15-11-6
|12-14-4
|6-8-5
|Florida
|59
|28
|25
|6
|62
|175
|193
|15-9-3
|13-16-3
|8-5-1
|Detroit
|61
|25
|26
|10
|60
|162
|181
|13-13-8
|12-13-2
|6-13-3
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|27
|30
|5
|59
|175
|198
|18-12-3
|9-18-2
|7-8-3
|Montreal
|61
|23
|29
|9
|55
|157
|193
|15-10-7
|8-19-2
|10-6-3
|Ottawa
|61
|21
|30
|10
|52
|166
|216
|14-13-5
|7-17-5
|6-11-3
|Buffalo
|62
|18
|33
|11
|47
|147
|205
|8-18-4
|10-15-7
|6-6-3
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Vegas
|61
|41
|16
|4
|86
|215
|166
|24-5-2
|17-11-2
|16-2-1
|Nashville
|60
|37
|14
|9
|83
|192
|155
|21-7-3
|16-7-6
|11-4-2
|Winnipeg
|62
|37
|16
|9
|83
|208
|164
|23-6-2
|14-10-7
|11-6-2
|Minnesota
|61
|34
|20
|7
|75
|185
|172
|20-5-6
|14-15-1
|10-9-0
|Dallas
|62
|35
|23
|4
|74
|184
|164
|21-10-1
|14-13-3
|10-11-0
|San Jose
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|180
|173
|17-9-3
|16-12-5
|15-4-3
|Anaheim
|62
|31
|20
|11
|73
|171
|170
|16-9-4
|15-11-7
|10-5-6
|Calgary
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|182
|185
|14-14-4
|18-8-5
|9-7-3
|St. Louis
|62
|34
|24
|4
|72
|173
|160
|19-14-0
|15-10-4
|9-7-2
|Los Angeles
|61
|33
|23
|5
|71
|174
|151
|14-10-3
|19-13-2
|8-9-3
|Colorado
|61
|32
|24
|5
|69
|187
|185
|20-8-1
|12-16-4
|7-9-1
|Chicago
|63
|27
|28
|8
|62
|178
|179
|15-14-3
|12-14-5
|6-9-2
|Edmonton
|60
|25
|31
|4
|54
|167
|196
|13-15-2
|12-16-2
|10-7-0
|Vancouver
|61
|23
|31
|7
|53
|164
|200
|11-15-4
|12-16-3
|5-11-1
|Arizona
|60
|17
|33
|10
|44
|145
|202
|9-17-4
|8-16-6
|3-9-5
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 6, Carolina 1
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago 3, San Jose 1
Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 3
Calgary 5, Colorado 1
Florida 6, Pittsburgh 5
Detroit 3, Carolina 1
Winnipeg 5, Dallas 3
Toronto 4, Boston 3
Columbus 3, Chicago 2
Washington 5, Buffalo 1
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.