Maple Leafs beat Bruins 4-3 for 9th straight home win

TORONTO (AP) — Ron Hainsey broke a tie with 1:23 left to give the Toronto Maple Leafs their franchise record-tying ninth straight home victory, 4-3 over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Hainsey's one-timed William Nylander's pass past goalie Tuuka Rask for his fourth goal of the season.

Toronto moved a point ahead of Boston for the second seed in the Atlantic Division.

Nazem Kadri scored twice, Mitch Marner had a goal and three assists, and Nylander had two assists. Frederik Andersen made 23 saves to improve to 10-1-0 against the Bruins.

Brad Marchand scored twice, and Jake DeBrusk also connected for Boston. Rask made 32 saves.

Marchand opened the scoring, taking a Pastrnak pass and beating Andersen glove-side at 6:11 of the first. Toronto responded just over a minute later when Marner took a Nylander's feed and beat a sprawling Rask for his 16th at 7:15.

Kadri gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead on a power play, tapping in James van Riemsdyk's pass at 10:30 for his 22nd of the season.

Boston tied it 2-2 on Marchand's second of the period. Marchand beat Andersen from close range for his 23rd of the season.

DeBrusk gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead at 1:55 of the second, re-directing Ryan Spooner's pass over Andersen for his 12th.

With Charlie McAvoy serving a tripping minor, Kadri one-timed Marner's pass over Rask's glove for his 23rd of the season with 55.9 seconds remaining in the second to tie it at 3.

NOTES: Leafs C Auston Matthews missed his first game with a shoulder injury suffered Thursday night in a victory over the New York Islanders.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Buffalo on Sunday.

Maple Leafs: At Tampa Bay on Monday night.