BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2018/02/25 11:11
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Colon 1, Gimnasia 0

Friday's Matches

Huracan 1, Estudiantes 0

Olimpo 2, Arsenal 1

Saturday's Matches

Godoy Cruz 1, Racing Club 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Patronato Parana 0

Lanus 1, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, River Plate 0

Sunday's Matches

Atletico Tucuman 0, Tigre 0

CA Chacarita Juniors vs. Belgrano

Independiente vs. Banfield

Boca Juniors vs. San Martin

Santa Fe vs. Colon

Monday's Matches

Newell's vs. Temperley

Talleres vs. Argentinos Jrs