  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/02/25 11:11
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Boca Juniors 16 13 1 2 30 6 40
Talleres 16 9 4 3 21 8 31
San Lorenzo 15 9 4 2 20 9 31
Racing Club 17 8 4 5 27 19 28
Huracan 17 8 4 5 21 16 28
Godoy Cruz 17 8 4 5 24 20 28
Estudiantes 17 8 3 6 18 14 27
Santa Fe 16 7 5 4 18 13 26
Independiente 15 7 5 3 15 10 26
Colon 16 7 5 4 17 14 26
Atletico Tucuman 17 6 7 4 19 15 25
Defensa y Justicia 17 7 4 6 27 24 25
Belgrano 16 6 7 3 14 13 25
Argentinos Jrs 16 7 3 6 23 20 24
Rosario Central 17 6 6 5 20 20 24
Patronato Parana 17 6 5 6 18 17 23
San Martin 16 6 4 6 17 18 22
Velez Sarsfield 17 6 3 8 13 19 21
Banfield 16 5 4 7 17 17 19
River Plate 17 5 4 8 20 23 19
Lanus 17 5 4 8 14 29 19
Gimnasia 16 5 3 8 18 24 18
Tigre 17 2 8 7 13 20 14
Newell's 16 4 4 8 14 17 13
Temperley 16 3 4 9 9 25 13
Chacarita Jrs 16 3 3 10 13 21 12
Olimpo 17 3 3 11 11 29 12
Arsenal 17 1 5 11 9 20 8
Tuesday, Feb. 20

Colon 1, Gimnasia 0

Friday, Feb. 23

Huracan 1, Estudiantes 0

Olimpo 2, Arsenal 1

Saturday, Feb. 24

Godoy Cruz 1, Racing Club 2

Defensa y Justicia 1, Patronato Parana 0

Lanus 1, Rosario Central 1

Velez Sarsfield 1, River Plate 0

Sunday, Feb. 25

Atletico Tucuman 0, Tigre 0

Chacarita Jrs vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT

Independiente vs. Banfield 2000 GMT

Boca Juniors vs. San Martin 2215 GMT

Santa Fe vs. Colon 2215 GMT

Monday, Feb. 26

Newell's vs. Temperley 2200 GMT

Talleres vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT