BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Boca Juniors
|16
|13
|1
|2
|30
|6
|40
|Talleres
|16
|9
|4
|3
|21
|8
|31
|San Lorenzo
|15
|9
|4
|2
|20
|9
|31
|Racing Club
|17
|8
|4
|5
|27
|19
|28
|Huracan
|17
|8
|4
|5
|21
|16
|28
|Godoy Cruz
|17
|8
|4
|5
|24
|20
|28
|Estudiantes
|17
|8
|3
|6
|18
|14
|27
|Santa Fe
|16
|7
|5
|4
|18
|13
|26
|Independiente
|15
|7
|5
|3
|15
|10
|26
|Colon
|16
|7
|5
|4
|17
|14
|26
|Atletico Tucuman
|17
|6
|7
|4
|19
|15
|25
|Defensa y Justicia
|17
|7
|4
|6
|27
|24
|25
|Belgrano
|16
|6
|7
|3
|14
|13
|25
|Argentinos Jrs
|16
|7
|3
|6
|23
|20
|24
|Rosario Central
|17
|6
|6
|5
|20
|20
|24
|Patronato Parana
|17
|6
|5
|6
|18
|17
|23
|San Martin
|16
|6
|4
|6
|17
|18
|22
|Velez Sarsfield
|17
|6
|3
|8
|13
|19
|21
|Banfield
|16
|5
|4
|7
|17
|17
|19
|River Plate
|17
|5
|4
|8
|20
|23
|19
|Lanus
|17
|5
|4
|8
|14
|29
|19
|Gimnasia
|16
|5
|3
|8
|18
|24
|18
|Tigre
|17
|2
|8
|7
|13
|20
|14
|Newell's
|16
|4
|4
|8
|14
|17
|13
|Temperley
|16
|3
|4
|9
|9
|25
|13
|Chacarita Jrs
|16
|3
|3
|10
|13
|21
|12
|Olimpo
|17
|3
|3
|11
|11
|29
|12
|Arsenal
|17
|1
|5
|11
|9
|20
|8
|Tuesday, Feb. 20
Colon 1, Gimnasia 0
|Friday, Feb. 23
Huracan 1, Estudiantes 0
Olimpo 2, Arsenal 1
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Godoy Cruz 1, Racing Club 2
Defensa y Justicia 1, Patronato Parana 0
Lanus 1, Rosario Central 1
Velez Sarsfield 1, River Plate 0
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Atletico Tucuman 0, Tigre 0
Chacarita Jrs vs. Belgrano 2000 GMT
Independiente vs. Banfield 2000 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. San Martin 2215 GMT
Santa Fe vs. Colon 2215 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 26
Newell's vs. Temperley 2200 GMT
Talleres vs. Argentinos Jrs 2200 GMT
|Tuesday, Feb. 27
Gimnasia vs. San Lorenzo 0015 GMT