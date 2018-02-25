  1. Home
  2. World

Anderson scores in 3rd as Blue Jackets beat Blackhawks 3-2

By MITCH STACY , AP Sports Writer,Associated Press
2018/02/25 10:52

Chicago Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg, left, of Sweden, makes a save against Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner during the second period of an NHL hocke

Chicago Blackhawks' Erik Gustafsson, left, of Sweden, checks Columbus Blue Jackets' Josh Anderson during the second period of an NHL hockey game Satur

Columbus Blue Jackets' Pierre-Luc Dubois, top, scores a goal against Chicago Blackhawks' Anton Forsberg, of Sweden, during the second period of an NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets' Ryan Murray, left, controls the puck as Chicago Blackhawks' Tomas Jurco, of Slovakia, defends during the first period of an NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets' Seth Jones, left, and Chicago Blackhawks' Patrick Kane chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, F

Columbus Blue Jackets' Lukas Sedlak, left, of the Czech Republic, and Chicago Blackhawks' Jan Rutta, also of the Czech Republic, chase the puck during

Columbus Blue Jackets' Jack Johnson, left, and Chicago Blackhawks' Nick Schmaltz chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Josh Anderson scored in the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 31 shots and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist for the Blue Jackets, who badly needed the two points as they fight to stay in contention for a wild card in the Eastern Conference. Cam Atkinson also scored.

David Kampf and Tomas Jurco scored for last-place Chicago in the second leg of a back-to-back. Rookie Anton Forsberg had 26 saves against his former team.

The Blackhawks had won two in a row and three of four.

Chicago jumped in front when Kampf redirected a shot from Ryan Hartman for his third goal just 1:28 into the game. But Columbus tied with 2:08 left in the period when Atkinson sent a power-play shot from the top of the right circle over the shoulder of Forsberg, who was screened by Columbus' Alexander Wennberg.

The teams exchanged goals again in the second. Chicago probably should have had more, hitting the post twice and failing to capitalize on a pair of power plays.

Jurco got his first goal of the season at 9:20 with a wrist shot from the slot. Columbus tied it again at 14:30 when former Blackhawks forward Artemi Panarin picked off a Chicago pass in the neutral zone and carried it all the way back, delivering a perfect cross-ice pass for Dubois to shovel in.

Anderson got the game-winner 7:14 into the third.

NOTES: Panarin extended his point streak to four games. ... Columbus F Oliver Bjorkstrand played in his 100th career NHL game. ... Chicago F Brandon Saad played his first game in Nationwide Arena since being traded for Panarin. ... Panarin's assist on Dubois' goal was his team-leading 33rd of the season. ... Referee Garrett Rank bloodied the ice when he left in the third after Chicago's Jan Rutta caught him in the face with a stick. He returned later in the period. ... Four of the Blue Jackets' last five games have been decided by a single goal.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Visit San Jose on Friday.

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Monday.

___

More AP NHL hockey at https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy