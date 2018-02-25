All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Tampa Bay 61 41 17 3 85 219 164 20-6-1 21-11-2 11-5-1 Boston 58 37 13 8 82 191 142 19-7-4 18-6-4 12-2-2 Toronto 63 38 20 5 81 209 175 21-8-2 17-12-3 10-5-1 Washington 62 35 20 7 77 194 184 21-9-2 14-11-5 11-5-3 Philadelphia 62 33 19 10 76 188 178 16-9-6 17-10-4 9-4-5 Pittsburgh 63 36 23 4 76 206 187 23-7-1 13-16-3 13-5-0 New Jersey 61 31 22 8 70 183 187 16-12-3 15-10-5 10-8-1 Columbus 62 31 26 5 67 163 174 18-11-2 13-15-3 11-10-3 N.Y. Islanders 62 29 26 7 65 206 223 16-11-4 13-15-3 10-8-1 Carolina 62 27 25 10 64 164 189 15-11-6 12-14-4 6-8-5 Florida 59 28 25 6 62 175 193 15-9-3 13-16-3 8-5-1 Detroit 61 25 26 10 60 162 181 13-13-8 12-13-2 6-13-3 N.Y. Rangers 62 27 30 5 59 175 198 18-12-3 9-18-2 7-8-3 Montreal 60 23 29 8 54 154 189 15-10-6 8-19-2 10-6-2 Ottawa 61 21 30 10 52 166 216 14-13-5 7-17-5 6-11-3 Buffalo 62 18 33 11 47 147 205 8-18-4 10-15-7 6-6-3 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 61 41 16 4 86 215 166 24-5-2 17-11-2 16-2-1 Nashville 60 37 14 9 83 192 155 21-7-3 16-7-6 11-4-2 Winnipeg 61 36 16 9 81 203 161 23-6-2 13-10-7 10-6-2 Minnesota 61 34 20 7 75 185 172 20-5-6 14-15-1 10-9-0 Dallas 61 35 22 4 74 181 159 21-9-1 14-13-3 10-10-0 San Jose 62 33 21 8 74 180 173 17-9-3 16-12-5 15-4-3 Anaheim 62 31 20 11 73 171 170 16-9-4 15-11-7 10-5-6 Calgary 63 32 22 9 73 182 185 14-14-4 18-8-5 9-7-3 St. Louis 62 34 24 4 72 173 160 19-14-0 15-10-4 9-7-2 Los Angeles 61 33 23 5 71 174 151 14-10-3 19-13-2 8-9-3 Colorado 61 32 24 5 69 187 185 20-8-1 12-16-4 7-9-1 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 15-14-3 12-14-5 6-9-2 Edmonton 60 25 31 4 54 167 196 13-15-2 12-16-2 10-7-0 Vancouver 61 23 31 7 53 164 200 11-15-4 12-16-3 5-11-1 Arizona 60 17 33 10 44 145 202 9-17-4 8-16-6 3-9-5

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 6, Carolina 1

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago 3, San Jose 1

Vegas 6, Vancouver 3

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 3

Calgary 5, Colorado 1

Florida 6, Pittsburgh 5

Detroit 3, Carolina 1

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

Washington 5, Buffalo 1

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.