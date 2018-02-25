All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 61 41 17 3 85 219 164 Boston 58 37 13 8 82 191 142 Toronto 63 38 20 5 81 209 175 Florida 58 27 25 6 60 169 188 Detroit 60 24 26 10 58 159 180 Montreal 60 23 29 8 54 154 189 Ottawa 61 21 30 10 52 166 216 Buffalo 61 18 32 11 47 146 200 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 62 36 22 4 76 201 181 Philadelphia 62 33 19 10 76 188 178 Washington 61 34 20 7 75 189 183 New Jersey 61 31 22 8 70 183 187 Columbus 62 31 26 5 67 163 174 N.Y. Islanders 62 29 26 7 65 206 223 Carolina 61 27 24 10 64 163 186 N.Y. Rangers 62 27 30 5 59 175 198 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Nashville 60 37 14 9 83 192 155 Winnipeg 61 36 16 9 81 203 161 Minnesota 61 34 20 7 75 185 172 Dallas 61 35 22 4 74 181 159 St. Louis 62 34 24 4 72 173 160 Colorado 61 32 24 5 69 187 185 Chicago 63 27 28 8 62 178 179 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 61 41 16 4 86 215 166 San Jose 62 33 21 8 74 180 173 Anaheim 62 31 20 11 73 171 170 Calgary 63 32 22 9 73 182 185 Los Angeles 61 33 23 5 71 174 151 Edmonton 60 25 31 4 54 167 196 Vancouver 61 23 31 7 53 164 200 Arizona 60 17 33 10 44 145 202

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 6, Carolina 1

Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago 3, San Jose 1

Vegas 6, Vancouver 3

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 3

Calgary 5, Colorado 1

Columbus 3, Chicago 2

Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.

Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.