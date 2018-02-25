  1. Home
2018 Winter Olympic Medals Table

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/25 10:26
At Pyeongchang, South Korea
Through 1 of 4 medal events for Feb. 25
Through 99 of 102 total medal events
Nation G S B Tot
Norway 13 14 11 38
Canada 11 8 10 29
Germany 13 8 7 28
United States 9 8 6 23
Netherlands 8 6 6 20
South Korea 5 7 4 16
OA Russia 1 6 9 16
Switzerland 5 6 4 15
France 5 4 6 15
Austria 5 3 6 14
Sweden 7 6 0 13
Japan 4 5 4 13
Italy 3 2 5 10
China 1 6 2 9
Czech Republic 2 2 3 7
Britain 1 0 4 5
Finland 1 0 4 5
Belarus 2 1 0 3
Slovakia 1 2 0 3
Australia 0 2 1 3
Poland 1 0 1 2
Slovenia 0 1 1 2
New Zealand 0 0 2 2
Spain 0 0 2 2
Hungary 1 0 0 1
Ukraine 1 0 0 1
Belgium 0 1 0 1
Kazakhstan 0 0 1 1
Latvia 0 0 1 1
Liechtenstein 0 0 1 1