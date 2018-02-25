Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Atlanta
|000
|000
|010—1
|5
|1
|Houston
|100
|100
|40x—6
|8
|1
Newcomb, Carle (2), Ravin (3), Soroka (4), Wright (5), Sanchez (6), Hursh (7), Graham (7), and Jackson, Morales; McHugh, Paulino (3), Valdez (5), McCurry (7), Perez (8), Ferrell (9), and Gattis, Stubbs. W_McHugh 1-0. L_Newcomb 0-1. HRs_Gurriel.
___
|Baltimore (ss)
|011
|000
|121—6
|13
|0
|Philadelphia
|050
|010
|03x—9
|12
|2
Bundy, Wojciechowski (3), Faulkner (5), Bleier (6), Marinez (7), Gurka (8), and Sisco, Perez; Eflin, Viza (2), Thompson (3), Morgan (4), Rios (5), Curtis (7), Ramos (8), Beato (9), and Alfaro, Cabral. W_Viza 1-0. L_Bundy 0-1. HRs_Perez; Alfaro.
___
|New York Yankees
|000
|100
|003—4
|11
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|010
|000—1
|7
|1
German, Warren (3), Tate (5), Feyereisen (7), Holder (9), and Kratz, Saez; Kingham, Holmes (3), Keselica (4), Feliz (5), Crick (6), Milbrath (7), Leathersich (8), Rodriguez (9), and Lavarnway, Williams. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_McKinney; Polanco.
___
|Tampa Bay
|002
|000
|100—3
|5
|1
|Boston
|300
|001
|00x—4
|9
|4
Faria, Yarbrough (1), Andriese (3), McGowan (4), Alvarado (5), Roe (6), Mujica (7), Snow (8), and Sucre, Monell; Elias, Workman (3), Gonzalez (3), Hembree (4), Poyner (5), Martin (6), Buttrey (7), Jimenez (8), Lau (9), and Leon, Butler. W_Elias 1-0. L_Faria 0-1. Sv_Lau.
___
|Toronto
|000
|110
|110—4
|7
|1
|Detroit
|310
|100
|00x—5
|8
|0
Rowley, Shafer (2), Barnes (3), Ramirez (4), Guerrieri (5), McGuire (6), Girodo (7), Romano (8), and Jansen, Pentecost; Zimmermann, Stumpf (3), Alcantara (4), Baez (5), Hall (7), Gutierrez (7), Myers (8), Russell (9), and McCann, Norris, Greiner. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Rowley 0-1. Sv_Russell. HRs_Lopes; Candelario.
___
|Washington
|100
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|10x—3
|10
|2
Roark, Jackson (3), Grace (5), Rodriguez (6), Harper (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Solano; Turner, Alcantara (3), Graves (5), Guerrero (7), O'Grady (8), Gonzalez (9), and Telis, Wallach. W_Guerrero 1-0. L_Harper 0-1. Sv_Gonzalez. HRs_Realmuto.
___
|St. Louis
|006
|220
|000—10
|14
|0
|New York Mets
|102
|110
|000—5
|8
|0
Martinez, Helsley (2), Norris (4), Woodford (6), Gilmartin (7), Gonzalez (8), Brebbia (9), and Kelly, Baron; Lugo, McGowan (3), Molina (3), Conlon (5), Taylor (6), Bautista (8), Gagnon (9), and Plawecki, Nido, Mazeika. W_Helsley 1-0. L_McGowan 0-1. HRs_Garcia, Arozarena; Guillorme.
___
|Colorado
|011
|310
|500—11
|14
|1
|Cincinnati
|100
|000
|102—4
|6
|4
Almonte, Howard (3), Dunn (5), Diaz (6), House (7), Farris (8), Vasto (9), and Murphy, Bemboom; Lorenzen, Reed (3), Floro (5), Hernandez (6), Crockett (7), Weiss (9), and Mesoraco, Cruz, Tromp. W_Howard 1-0. L_Reed 0-1. HRs_Arenado; Herrera.
___
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|020
|100
|100—4
|6
|2
|Kansas City
|120
|021
|02x—8
|12
|2
Neal, Culver (3), Broussard (5), Curry (6), Ramos (7), Copping (8), and Smith, Zarraga; Hahn, McCarthy (2), Smith (4), Stout (6), Maness (7), Lenik (8), Hill (9), and Butera, Viloria. W_Smith 1-0. L_Broussard 0-1. HRs_Beaty; Mondesi.
___
|San Diego
|210
|000
|000—3
|5
|3
|Oakland
|110
|023
|10x—8
|9
|0
Ross, Young (3), Lockett (5), Aro (6), Stock (7), Mariot (8), and Ellis, Allen; Triggs, Bracewell (2), Cotton (3), Hatcher (5), Treinen (6), Coulombe (7), Bassitt (8), Castro (9), and Phegley, Garneau. W_Hatcher 1-0. L_Lockett 0-1. HRs_Cordero; Barreto.
___
|San Francisco
|000
|412
|020—9
|15
|0
|Los Angeles Dodgers (ss)
|000
|100
|101—3
|10
|1
Stratton, Okert (3), Moronta (4), Valdez (5), Gomez (6), Herb (7), Slania (8), Heston (9), and Sanchez, Garcia; Stripling, Schlitter (2), Banuelos (3), Istler (4), Moscoso (6), Jankowski (7), Baker (8), Gonsolin (9), and Farmer, Ruiz. W_Okert 1-0. L_Banuelos 0-1. HRs_Jensen, Sanchez, Williamson.
___
|Texas
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|2
|Chicago Cubs
|000
|302
|01x—6
|11
|0
Blackburn, Leclerc (3), Sadzeck (4), Alvarez (4), Guerra (5), Garrett (6), Feigl (6), Sampson (7), Bibens-Dirkx (8), and Nicholas, Centeno, Casali; Butler, Mazzoni (2), Farrell (4), Maples (6), Mills (7), Underwood Jr. (8), De La Cruz (9), and Contreras, Davis. W_Farrell 1-0. L_Sadzeck 1-0. HRs_Rizzo, Contreras.
___
|Chicago White Sox
|000
|110
|021—5
|10
|3
|Seattle
|000
|300
|000—3
|10
|2
Santiago, House (3), Dunning (4), Cedeno (6), Gomez (7), Volstad (8), and Castillo, Collins; Leake, De Jong (3), Lawrence (5), Jiminian (7), Morin (8), Rumbelow (9), Gillies (9), and Marjama, Freitas. W_Gomez 1-0. L_Morin 0-1. Sv_Volstad.
___
|Cleveland
|002
|100
|026—11
|18
|1
|Arizona
|100
|100
|000—2
|6
|2
Morimando, Goody (3), Olson (4), Hill (5), Beliveau (6), Ramirez (7), Wilk (8), Zarate (9), and Perez, Haase; Godley, Dimock (2), Miller (3), Hirano (4), Bradley (5), Barrett (6), Krehbiel (7), Grover (8), Carpenter (9), Markel (9), and Murphy, Thole. W_Morimando 1-0. L_Miller 0-1. HRs_Naquin, Rodriguez, Shaffer, Haase.
___
|Milwaukee
|110
|201
|000—5
|10
|3
|Los Angeles Angels
|210
|002
|001—6
|10
|1
Anderson, Woodruff (2), Hoover (3), Williams (4), Diplan (5), Zagurski (6), Kuntz (7), Torres-Costa (8), Brown (9), and Pina, Houle; Ohtani, Paredes (2), Johnson (3), Wood (4), Warmoth (4), Ramirez (5), Castillo (6), Jewell (8), Anderson (9), and Maldonado, Graterol, Ward. W_Anderson 1-0. L_Brown. HRs_Broxton.
___
|Minnesota
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|1
|Baltimore (ss)
|000
|000
|100—1
|11
|1
Mejia, Romero (3), Hildenberger (5), Hackimer (5), Rogers (6), Moya (7), Reed (8), Magill (9), and Wilson, Navarreto; Cortes, Asher (3), Melville (5), Scott (7), Crichton (8), Edgin (9), and Joseph, Wynns. HRs_Wynns.
___