The Latest: IOC recommends upholding ban of Russia

10:45 a.m.

The International Olympic Committee executive board has recommended upholding the ban of Russia from the Pyeongchang Winter Games because of a massive doping scandal.

The full membership will vote on the proposal Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony.

The IOC could readmit the Russian team, continue the ban or hedge with what it has described as a "partial solution."

IOC President Thomas Bach says a condition for Russia's reinstatement is no further positive drug tests at these Olympics. Two of the four athletes who tested positive in Pyeongchang were competing as "Olympic Athletes from Russia."

Russia was banned from the Olympics because of widespread doping at the 2014 Sochi Games.

___

10:40 a.m.

Four gold medals are being awarded on the final day of the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Medal will be handed out in women's curling, the four-man bobsled, men's hockey and the women's 50-kilometer cross-country mass start race.

The "Garlic Girls" are in trouble in the curling match between South Korea and Sweden.

The South Korean team fell behind 4-1 to Sweden through the halftime break on Sunday morning. After taking a point with the first end, the hosts gave up two in the third and then Sweden stole a point in the fourth and fifth ends even though Korea had the last-rock advantage known as the hammer.

Sweden is in its fourth straight gold medal game, already claiming two golds and a silver to go with the bronze it won in 1998. But its men's team settled for silver with a stunning upset by the U.S. men on Saturday night. The country's king attended both matches.

The women's team led by Kim Eun-jung has sparked excitement in the host country with its backstory from South Korea's garlic-producing region and the skip's owlish eyeglasses.

In hockey, Germany plays the Russian team after toppling defending champions Canada in the semifinal.

___

