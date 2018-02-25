Taiwan's Chan prevails in doubles at Dubai tennis championships

TAIPEI (CNA) -- They were less heralded than their fourth-seeded opponents, but Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching (詹皓晴) and her Chinese partner Yang Zhaoxuan (楊釗煊) still managed to come back from a set down to win the women's doubles final at the 2018 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Saturday.



The unseeded duo toppled Australian Open semifinalists and former world No. 1s Hsieh Su-wei (謝淑薇) of Taiwan and Peng Shuai (彭帥) of China 4-6, 6-2, 1-0 (6) in 90 minutes to take their first title together.



Hsieh and Peng had lived dangerously in their previous two matches in the tournament, needing to win super tiebreakers to advance, and on Saturday their luck ran out.



They won the first set after falling behind 1-3, but Chan and Yang locked down the second set by capturing the last three games.



The fourth seeds responded, however, by racing to a 5-1 lead in the super-tiebreaker, seemingly poised for victory. But again, Chan and Yang stormed back, this time taking nine of the tiebreaker's last 10 points, including the last five served by their opponents, to clinch the match.