|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tampa Bay
|61
|41
|17
|3
|85
|219
|164
|Boston
|58
|37
|13
|8
|82
|191
|142
|Toronto
|63
|38
|20
|5
|81
|209
|175
|Florida
|58
|27
|25
|6
|60
|169
|188
|Detroit
|60
|24
|26
|10
|58
|159
|180
|Montreal
|60
|23
|29
|8
|54
|154
|189
|Ottawa
|61
|21
|30
|10
|52
|166
|216
|Buffalo
|61
|18
|32
|11
|47
|146
|200
|Metropolitan Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pittsburgh
|62
|36
|22
|4
|76
|201
|181
|Philadelphia
|62
|33
|19
|10
|76
|188
|178
|Washington
|61
|34
|20
|7
|75
|189
|183
|New Jersey
|61
|31
|22
|8
|70
|183
|187
|Columbus
|61
|30
|26
|5
|65
|160
|172
|N.Y. Islanders
|62
|29
|26
|7
|65
|206
|223
|Carolina
|61
|27
|24
|10
|64
|163
|186
|N.Y. Rangers
|62
|27
|30
|5
|59
|175
|198
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Nashville
|60
|37
|14
|9
|83
|192
|155
|Winnipeg
|61
|36
|16
|9
|81
|203
|161
|Minnesota
|61
|34
|20
|7
|75
|185
|172
|Dallas
|61
|35
|22
|4
|74
|181
|159
|St. Louis
|62
|34
|24
|4
|72
|173
|160
|Colorado
|61
|32
|24
|5
|69
|187
|185
|Chicago
|62
|27
|27
|8
|62
|176
|176
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|61
|41
|16
|4
|86
|215
|166
|San Jose
|62
|33
|21
|8
|74
|180
|173
|Anaheim
|62
|31
|20
|11
|73
|171
|170
|Calgary
|63
|32
|22
|9
|73
|182
|185
|Los Angeles
|61
|33
|23
|5
|71
|174
|151
|Edmonton
|60
|25
|31
|4
|54
|167
|196
|Vancouver
|61
|23
|31
|7
|53
|164
|200
|Arizona
|60
|17
|33
|10
|44
|145
|202
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 6, Carolina 1
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 0
Chicago 3, San Jose 1
Vegas 6, Vancouver 3
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Ottawa 3
Calgary 5, Colorado 1
Pittsburgh at Florida, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Dallas, 7 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
St. Louis at Nashville, 12 p.m.
Boston at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Anaheim, 8 p.m.
Vancouver at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
|Monday's Games
Washington at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vegas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Boston, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.