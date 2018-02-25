Colleges: Student protesters shouldn't worry about admission

Dozens of college and universities are telling students who may face discipline at their high schools for participating in gun control demonstrations to relax: It won't affect their chances of getting into their schools.

Nearly 50 schools including Yale, Dartmouth and UCLA have taken to social media to reassure the students.

Several applauded the teenagers' activism.

The Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the U.S.

A Texas school superintendent said students faced a three-day, out-of-school suspension if they joined the protests. Another in Wisconsin said students could be excused with parental consent.

Buzzfeed first reported the messages being posted by college admissions offices.