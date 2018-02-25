  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/25 06:51
Atlanta 000 000 010—1 5 1
Houston 100 100 40x—6 8 1

Newcomb, Carle (2), Ravin (3), Soroka (4), Wright (5), Sanchez (6), Hursh (7), Graham (7), and Jackson, Morales; McHugh, Paulino (3), Valdez (5), McCurry (7), Perez (8), Ferrell (9), and Gattis, Stubbs. W_McHugh 1-0. L_Newcomb 0-1. HRs_Gurriel.

___

Baltimore (ss) 011 000 121—6 13 0
Philadelphia 050 010 03x—9 12 2

Bundy, Wojciechowski (3), Faulkner (5), Bleier (6), Marinez (7), Gurka (8), and Sisco, Perez; Eflin, Viza (2), Thompson (3), Morgan (4), Rios (5), Curtis (7), Ramos (8), Beato (9), and Alfaro, Cabral. W_Viza 0-0. L_Bundy 0-1. HRs_Perez; Alfaro.

___

New York Yankees 000 100 003—4 11 0
Pittsburgh 000 010 000—1 7 1

German, Warren (3), Tate (5), Feyereisen (7), Holder (9), and Kratz, Saez; Kingham, Holmes (3), Keselica (4), Feliz (5), Crick (6), Milbrath (7), Leathersich (8), Rodriguez (9), and Lavarnway, Williams. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_McKinney; Polanco.

___

Tampa Bay 002 000 100—3 5 1
Boston 300 001 00x—4 9 4

Faria, Yarbrough (1), Andriese (3), McGowan (4), Alvarado (5), Roe (6), Mujica (7), Snow (8), and Sucre, Monell; Elias, Workman (3), Gonzalez (3), Hembree (4), Poyner (5), Martin (6), Buttrey (7), Jimenez (8), Lau (9), and Leon, Butler. W_Elias 1-0. L_Faria 0-1. Sv_Lau.

___

Toronto 000 110 110—4 7 1
Detroit 310 100 00x—5 8 0

Rowley, Shafer (2), Barnes (3), Ramirez (4), Guerrieri (5), McGuire (6), Girodo (7), Romano (8), and Jansen, Pentecost; Zimmermann, Stumpf (3), Alcantara (4), Baez (5), Hall (7), Gutierrez (7), Myers (8), Russell (9), and McCann, Norris, Greiner. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Rowley 0-1. Sv_Russell. HRs_Lopes; Candelario.

___

Washington 100 010 000—2 5 0
Miami 000 101 10x—3 10 2

Roark, Jackson (3), Grace (5), Rodriguez (6), Harper (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Solano; Turner, Alcantara (3), Graves (5), Guerrero (7), O'Grady (8), Gonzalez (9), and Telis, Wallach. W_Guerrero 1-0. L_Harper 0-1. Sv_Gonzalez. HRs_Realmuto.

___

St. Louis 006 220 000—10 14 0
New York Mets 102 110 000—5 8 0

Martinez, Helsley (2), Norris (4), Woodford (6), Gilmartin (7), Gonzalez (8), Brebbia (9), and Kelly, Baron; Lugo, McGowan (3), Molina (3), Conlon (5), Taylor (6), Bautista (8), Gagnon (9), and Plawecki, Nido, Mazeika. W_Helsley 1-0. L_McGowan 0-1. HRs_Garcia, Arozarena; Guillorme.

___

Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 020 100 100—4 6 2
Kansas City 120 021 02x—8 12 2

Neal, Culver (3), Broussard (5), Curry (6), Ramos (7), Copping (8), and Smith, Zarraga; Hahn, McCarthy (2), Smith (4), Stout (6), Maness (7), Lenik (8), Hill (9), and Butera, Viloria. W_Smith 1-0. L_Broussard 0-1. HRs_Beaty; Mondesi.

