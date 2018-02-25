  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/02/25 06:46
BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings
Brazilian Football Standings
Paulista, Serie A1
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Corinthians 9 5 1 3 13 7 16
Ituano 8 2 5 1 9 7 11
Bragantino 8 2 3 3 5 6 9
Atletico Linense 8 1 2 5 9 16 5
Thursday, Feb. 22

Ituano 2, Sao Paulo 1

Saturday, Feb. 24

Corinthians 2, Palmeiras 0

Sunday, Feb. 25

Sao Caetano vs. Sao Bento 0030 GMT

Bragantino vs. Novorizontino 1400 GMT

Sao Paulo vs. Ferroviaria 2000 GMT

Mirassol vs. Ponte Preta 2230 GMT

Santos vs. Santo Andre 2230 GMT

Monday, Feb. 26

Ituano vs. Red Bull Brasil 2030 GMT

Botafogo vs. Atletico Linense 2300 GMT

Brasileiro Serie A
GP W D L GF GA Pts
America Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Flamengo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sport Recife 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cruzeiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vitoria 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Parana 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Mineiro 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ceara 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Botafogo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Vasco Da Gama 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Corinthians 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Palmeiras 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapecoense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fluminense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Gremio 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sao Paulo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bahia BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Internacional 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atletico Paranaense 0 0 0 0 0 0 0