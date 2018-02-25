BC-SOC--Brazilian Standings

|Brazilian Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Corinthians
|9
|5
|1
|3
|13
|7
|16
|Ituano
|8
|2
|5
|1
|9
|7
|11
|Bragantino
|8
|2
|3
|3
|5
|6
|9
|Atletico Linense
|8
|1
|2
|5
|9
|16
|5
|Thursday, Feb. 22
Ituano 2, Sao Paulo 1
|Saturday, Feb. 24
Corinthians 2, Palmeiras 0
|Sunday, Feb. 25
Sao Caetano vs. Sao Bento 0030 GMT
Bragantino vs. Novorizontino 1400 GMT
Sao Paulo vs. Ferroviaria 2000 GMT
Mirassol vs. Ponte Preta 2230 GMT
Santos vs. Santo Andre 2230 GMT
|Monday, Feb. 26
Ituano vs. Red Bull Brasil 2030 GMT
Botafogo vs. Atletico Linense 2300 GMT
|America Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flamengo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sport Recife
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cruzeiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vitoria
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Parana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Mineiro
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ceara
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Botafogo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vasco Da Gama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Corinthians
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Palmeiras
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Santos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapecoense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fluminense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gremio
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sao Paulo
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bahia BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Internacional
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Atletico Paranaense
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0