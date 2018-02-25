NASCAR XFINITY-Rinnai 250 Results

Saturday At Atlanta Motor Speedway Hampton, Ga. Lap length: 1.54 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 163 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (2) Joey Logano, Ford, 163, 0, 0.

3. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 163, 0, 52.

4. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 33.

5. (10) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 43.

6. (17) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 37.

7. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 163, 0, 37.

8. (8) Kyle Benjamin, Toyota, 162, 0, 34.

9. (15) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 28.

10. (12) Ryan Reed, Ford, 162, 0, 36.

11. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 28.

12. (14) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 25.

13. (16) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 0.

14. (13) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 23.

15. (18) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 162, 0, 22.

16. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 162, 0, 21.

17. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 161, 0, 20.

18. (33) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 161, 0, 19.

19. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 161, 0, 30.

20. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 161, 0, 17.

21. (28) Dylan Lupton, Ford, 160, 0, 16.

22. (25) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 15.

23. (20) Kaz Grala, Ford, 159, 0, 14.

24. (37) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 159, 0, 13.

25. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 159, 0, 12.

26. (30) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 159, 0, 11.

27. (22) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 10.

28. (36) David Starr, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 9.

29. (35) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 8.

30. (23) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 7.

31. (39) Vinnie Miller, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 6.

32. (38) Stephen Leicht, Toyota, 157, 0, 5.

33. (26) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 156, 0, 4.

34. (29) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 156, 0, 3.

35. (34) Chad Finchum, Chevrolet, 155, 0, 2.

36. (40) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, 154, 0, 1.

37. (19) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, engine, 92, 0, 1.

38. (31) Morgan Shepherd, Chevrolet, brakes, 49, 0, 1.

39. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 10, 0, 1.

40. (27) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, vibration, 5, 0, 1.

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.670 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 56 minutes, 9 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 4.183 seconds.

Caution Flags: 4 for 21 laps.

Lead Changes: 9 among 3 drivers.

Lap Leaders: C.Bell 0; J.Logano 1-4; C.Bell 5-16; K.Harvick 17-36; J.Logano 37-39; K.Harvick 40-82; J.Logano 83; K.Harvick 84-127; J.Logano 128-129; K.Harvick 130-163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 4 times for 137 laps; C.Bell, 2 times for 11 laps; J.Logano, 4 times for 6 laps.

Wins: K.Harvick, 1; T.Reddick, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 84; 2. T.Reddick, 80; 3. R.Reed, 70; 4. R.Truex, 63; 5. S.Gallagher, 62; 6. C.Bell, 53; 7. J.Allgaier, 52; 8. R.Chastain, 49; 9. K.Grala, 47; 10. B.Jones, 47.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.