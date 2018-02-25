  1. Home
Saturday's Major League Linescore

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/02/25 05:16
Atlanta 000 000 010—1 5 1
Houston 100 100 40x—6 8 1

Newcomb, Carle (2), Ravin (3), Soroka (4), Wright (5), Sanchez (6), Hursh (7), Graham (7), and Jackson, Morales; McHugh, Paulino (3), Valdez (5), McCurry (7), Perez (8), Ferrell (9), and Gattis, Stubbs. W_McHugh 1-0. L_Newcomb 0-1. HRs_Gurriel.

___

New York Yankees 000 100 003—4 11 0
Pittsburgh 000 010 000—1 7 1

German, Warren (3), Tate (5), Feyereisen (7), Holder (9), and Kratz, Saez; Kingham, Holmes (3), Keselica (4), Feliz (5), Crick (6), Milbrath (7), Leathersich (8), Rodriguez (9), and Lavarnway, Williams. W_Feyereisen 1-0. L_Rodriguez 0-1. Sv_Holder. HRs_McKinney; Polanco.

___

Toronto 000 110 110—4 7 1
Detroit 310 100 00x—5 8 0

Rowley, Shafer (2), Barnes (3), Ramirez (4), Guerrieri (5), McGuire (6), Girodo (7), Romano (8), and Jansen, Pentecost; Zimmermann, Stumpf (3), Alcantara (4), Baez (5), Hall (7), Gutierrez (7), Myers (8), Russell (9), and McCann, Norris, Greiner. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Rowley 0-1. Sv_Russell. HRs_Lopes; Candelario.

___

Washington 100 010 000—2 5 0
Miami 000 101 10x—3 10 2

Roark, Jackson (3), Grace (5), Rodriguez (6), Harper (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Solano; Turner, Alcantara (3), Graves (5), Guerrero (7), O'Grady (8), Gonzalez (9), and Telis, Wallach. W_Guerrero 1-0. L_Harper 0-1. Sv_Gonzalez. HRs_Realmuto.

___