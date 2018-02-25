Saturday's Major League Linescore

|Toronto
|000
|110
|110—4
|7
|1
|Detroit
|310
|100
|00x—5
|8
|0
Rowley, Shafer (2), Barnes (3), Ramirez (4), Guerrieri (5), McGuire (6), Girodo (7), Romano (8), and Jansen, Pentecost; Zimmermann, Stumpf (3), Alcantara (4), Baez (5), Hall (7), Gutierrez (7), Myers (8), Russell (9), and McCann, Norris, Greiner. W_Zimmermann 1-0. L_Rowley 0-1. Sv_Russell. HRs_Lopes; Candelario.
___
|Washington
|100
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|Miami
|000
|101
|10x—3
|10
|2
Roark, Jackson (3), Grace (5), Rodriguez (6), Harper (7), Gott (8), and Montero, Solano; Turner, Alcantara (3), Graves (5), Guerrero (7), O'Grady (8), Gonzalez (9), and Telis, Wallach. W_Guerrero 1-0. L_Harper 0-1. Sv_Gonzalez. HRs_Realmuto.
___