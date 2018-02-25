  1. Home
India edges South Africa by 7 runs to clinch T20 series

By  Associated Press
2018/02/25 03:46

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — India held on amid a late barrage from newcomer Christiaan Jonker to win the final Twenty20 against South Africa by seven runs on Saturday, clinching the series 2-1 and sealing a winning end to its tour.

India held its nerve despite Jonker's 49 from 24 balls right at the end, which gave South Africa a glimmer of hope after it was down and out at 114-5 in the 17th over chasing 173 to win.

Jonker brought the equation down to 12 off the last three balls, but he couldn't steal what would have been an against-the-odds win. On his international debut, Jonker was caught off the last ball to deny him a half-century as South Africa finished on 165-6.

India's 172-7 was set up by Shikhar Dhawan's 47 and Suresh Raina's 43. Bhuvneshwar Kumar sealed it for India by keeping his cool in the final over to take 2-24.